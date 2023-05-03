Who is Salman Khan's 'Dearest Addu'? Twitter trend explained

Salman Khan who enjoys a massive fan following is also known for his kind and giving nature. The actor is immensely protective of his family and friends.

Last night, the actor took to Instagram to mourn the demise of Addu. The actor thanked his dearest Addu for all the love and support throughout his journey.

Salman shared a candid picture of the lady and wrote, “My dear Addu thank u for all the love n support u gave me when I was growing up, always loved u. Rest in peace, my dear Addu.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. However, fans have since then taken to social media to figure out who this person is. While some of them thought that the post was for Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, and started commenting RIP.

But, reading the caption it's very clear that it was not Abdu Rozik and the users soon realised this, but things are still not clear, and fans are curious to know who the woman is. Not only this, many are even speculating as to who Addu is and what is Salman’s relation with him. Some fans are claiming that she was the caretaker of Salman Khan. Similar questions and claims are constantly being asked on social media. But nothing can be said as of now as to who Addu was because no official statement has come from Salman Khan or his family.

Bollywood handsome hunk, Salman Khan will be next seen in movies like Tiger 3 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. Currently, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is running into the theatres.