Who is Radhikaraje Gaekwad? Maharani of Baroda who walked runway in century-old paithani saree

Maharani of Baroda Radhikaraje Gaekwad wore a 100-year-old nine-yard Paithani sari at 'NAAD - The Sound of the Looms' for the designer Vaishali Shadangule. Here's all you need to know about this royal heritage.

The erstwhile Maharani of Baroda Radhikaraje Gaekwad, took the centre-stage on National Handloom Day by wearing a 100-year-old nine-yard Paithani sari at 'NAAD - The Sound of the Looms. Walking for designer Vaishali Shadangule in her latest collection, she paired the label’s signature corded blouse with a stunning 100-year-old antique silk Paithani saree from her family's cherished collection.

This specific saree boasts an exceptional history. It was exhibited in 1985 at the esteemed Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Royal India” exhibition in New York – curated by the renowned Indian textile revivalist Martand Singh alongside fashion icon Diana Vreeland. Following this, it was meticulously preserved, shielded from light and air to safeguard its delicate weave. Now, after several decades, it once again graced the ramp, radiating the essence of royalty, artistry, and timeless tradition.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad was the epitome of grace, and her outfit left an indelible mark on the evening. She dazzled in a traditional and century-old heirloom sari along with a blouse designed by Vaishali, that beautifully blended regal elegance with contemporary flair. Her attire was a nod to Baroda's royal heritage.

About Radhikaraje Gaekwad's 100-year-old Paithani sari

The Paithani saree, a symbol of Indian heritage, traces its origins to Paithan, near Aurangabad, Maharashtra. With a history spanning over two millennia, the saree has been mentioned in ancient Buddhist and Hindu texts, where it was called Dev Vastra, or "fabric of the gods." In ancient times, silk from China and pure gold threads were handwoven into intricate designs.

The Paithani is known for its vibrant colors and rich texture, with peacock and lotus motifs being the most popular, representing grace, purity, and prosperity. The creation of a single saree can take months, as weavers meticulously craft each piece. A six-yard saree requires approximately 500 grams of silk and 250 grams of zari. The Nauvari Paithani, which is nine yards long, requires even more skill, time, and materials.

Each Paithani saree carries the maker's mark, the influence of traders, the aura of its wearers, and the marks of time. Unlike mass-produced textiles, each Paithani is a unique work of art, becoming a treasured family heirloom when passed down through generations.

The story of Radhikaraje's saree, from its creation in rural Maharashtra to its display in a New York museum and its appearance on a Delhi runway, showcases the enduring appeal of the Paithani. This serves as a reminder that handloom textiles are more than just fashion; they are cultural treasures that should be preserved and celebrated for future generations.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad on walking the runway in Paithani sari

Speaking to ANI, Radhikaraje Gaekwad talked about the traditional craft and how it can be preserved with changing time and demand, "I think the beauty of craft is that it is classic, it can adapt to any fashion because it has been timeless for so many centuries that you just have to give it your personality, it is completely malleable and the fact that it has endured for so many centuries is that everyone has adapted it to their own personality.

She further added, "I think somewhere we need to reconnect with that and give it our own flavour, our own, like our mix match something old and new. So, I am wearing a blouse by Vaishali, and my saree is about 100 years old, so it is about marrying the old and new and giving it your own twist."