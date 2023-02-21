Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager who earns more than most CEOs; Gauri Khan designed her house

Pooja Dadlani is married to Hitesh Gurnani, director at Lista Jewels in Mumbai. (File)

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest actors in the world. His wife, Gauri Khan, is the leading interior designer in Mumbai who has been giving makeovers to the houses of the city's rich and the famous. However, recently, she made social media headlines when she designed the house of Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani. Dadlani is very close to the Khan family and is one of the richest in the business. Who is Pooja Dadlani?

Pooja Dadlani has been working with the actor since 2012. The Khan family treats her like a part of the family. She recently moved into her house whose interior designing had been done by none other than Gauri Khan. The plush interior decoration of her house stunned the internet as people started speculating about her salary.

"Stepping into my new abode, to new dreams to create warmth and happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than Gauri Khan, my family. She turned my house into a home," she wrote on Instagram.

Due to her association with SRK, she is invited to most of the celebrity parties. Her Instagram stories also feature many celebrities, including SRK and his family.

She stood firmly with the SRK family after Aryan Khan landed in legal trouble.

Pooja Dadlani also handles SRK's businesses like KKR and Re Chillies Entertainment. Her reported net worth is between Rs 45 crore to Rs 50 crore. She reportedly earns between Rs 7 crore and Rs 9 crore.

Pooja Dadlani is married to Hitesh Gurnani, director at Lista Jewels in Mumbai. They have a daughter named Reyna Dadlani.