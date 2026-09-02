Who is Nikita Porwal? Know about MP girl to represent India at Miss World 2026

Nikita Porwal, the Femina Miss India World 2024 winner from Ujjain, will represent India at the Miss World 75th Anniversary finale, which will be streamed live on JioHotstar on September 5.

The Miss World 75th Anniversary finale is set to take place on September 5, 2026, with Nikita Porwal representing India on the global stage. The finale will be broadcast live on JioHotstar. As Nikita prepares for one of the biggest moments of her pageant journey, the Miss India Organisation shared a special message for her.

"From the Femina Miss India stage to the grandest global platform, Nikita Porwal has carried the spirit, strength, and story of India with every step of her Miss World journey."

The organisation further wrote, "As she takes the stage at the Miss World 75th Anniversary Final, millions of hopes, blessings, and cheers travel with her from home to Vietnam,"

Who is Nikita Porwal?

Nikita Porwal was born and brought up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She entered the media industry when she was just 18 and worked as a television anchor.

Apart from hosting, Nikita has also pursued acting. She reportedly appeared in Chambal Paar, a Brij-language feature film produced and directed by Sanjeev Singh Parmar. The film had its Australian premiere at the Araluen Centre during the National Indian Film Festival of Australia and is expected to release in India.

Nikita has trained in acting for six years and has spoken about wanting to challenge the idea that beauty pageant winners cannot build a career in acting.

Priyanka Chopra is her inspiration

Nikita has often spoken about her admiration for Priyanka Chopra and sees the former Miss World as a role model. Talking to Hindustan Times, she had said, "The way she has come from Bareilly and made her mark in an industry where she didn't have any backing or support is commendable,"

Nikita is also reportedly preparing to make her debut in Kannada cinema.

Nikita Porwal also wrote a 250-page production

Apart from acting and television, Nikita is interested in storytelling and writing. She reportedly wrote a 250-page production titled Krishna Leela. Her creative journey eventually led her to the Femina Miss India World 2024 crown, earning her the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious Miss World pageant.

‘Being called India gives me butterflies’

Nikita recently received her India sash during the sashing ceremony for the Miss World festival in Vietnam. Speaking about the feeling of representing the country, she said, "The idea of being called India, not your name, not your father's name, not your mother's name, but India itself, gives me a lot of butterflies."

She said these butterflies would turn into motivation as she takes the international stage to represent the country.

India misses out on Multimedia Finalists list

As the Miss World competition progresses, India did not make it to the list of Multimedia Finalists from the Asia and Oceania region. The finalists in the category include contestants from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand and Thailand.

Despite missing out on this round, Nikita Porwal will now take the stage at the Miss World 75th Anniversary finale, carrying India's hopes at the global beauty pageant.