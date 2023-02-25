Who is Mitali Parulkar, fiancee of Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur

Representational image

Becoming a mother is a pleasant experience for any woman. There are many changes in a woman's body after delivery. From pregnancy to delivery, a woman has to face many challenges and during this time changes are seen in her physically, mentally, emotionally and practically. Depression is also a major problem in women after delivery. Depression in women after delivery is called postpartum depression and its symptoms start appearing about 4 weeks after delivery.

According to the news of WebMD, postpartum depression is associated with the chemical, social and psychological changes that occur after having a child. After delivery, there is a rapid decline in the hormones of a woman which is called chemical change. Levels of the female reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone increase tenfold during pregnancy, but levels drop rapidly after delivery.

Who is Mithali Parulkar?

According to the reports, Mithali is a businesswoman. She is the founder of 'The Bakes'. Her business runs in Thane, Mumbai. Mithali is also very active on social media. She has more than five thousand followers on Instagram.

Mitali Parulkar's education and career

Finally, in February 2020, Mittali Parulkar initiated her own bakery company that goes by the name ‘All the Jazz – Luxury Bakers’. Therefore, she is presently an entrepreneur. She has been running the bakery since February 2020 and also has a website for the same. She deals in selling several different varieties of cakes, cookies, bread, buns, etc at All the Jazz – Luxury Bakers and is successful in the same as well.

Egangement

The engagement ceremony took place at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which was attended by close relatives and family members. If sources are to be believed, around 57 people were involved in the engagement function. Amidst the news of the engagement, social media flooded the couple with wishes from many including Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer and his former IPL franchise CSK.

Shardul Shardul is on a break since T20 World Cup

Shardul was last seen on the cricket field in the T20 World Cup 2021, which was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year. Right-arm pacer Shardul got to play two matches in this T20 World Cup. Shardul is currently out of home series against New Zealand under break. He had appealed to the BCCI for relaxation after the World Cup.

Shardul's cricket career is like this

30-year-old Shardul has played 4 Tests, 15 ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals so far. He has taken 14 wickets in Tests while he has 22 wickets in ODIs. Shardul has made 31 victims in T20. Shardul has taken a total of 67 wickets in 61 IPL matches. During this, his average is 27.87 and strike rate is 18.81.