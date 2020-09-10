Who is Meigo Mark? Meet Estonian man who walked across India in 7 months

Estonian man Meigo Mark was always fond of travelling but it was in 2014 that he felt compelled to embark on a new challenge and adventure for himself and decided to walk around the world. Meigo recently took to Reddit and along with posting pictures from his trip, he also explained in detail how he walked 20,000 kilometers or 12,427 miles in 22 countries including India and it took him a total 4 years and 3 months to accomplish the feat.

He wrote, "I walked over 3,600 kilometers across India. 100% walking! It took me exactly 7 months. This happened already 5 years ago. Here are some of my photos from that long walk across India. Thank you very much for your attention! Please stay safe, healthy, and positive in this difficult time."

Sharing his unbelievable experience, Meigo wrote on Reddit that during his stay in India he lived with 35 local families. He said that he camped a lot and was even got attacked and bit by a dog and was escorted by a heavily armed Assam police force. From how he coped with long walks to how it affected his health and how he managed finances, Meigo answered questions about every aspect of his journey.

When it came to weight loss he said, "weight did not change much only +-3 kilograms. I had many resting days and I stayed in many local homes together with the local families and they really made sure that I would eat A LOT and recover properly from the long walk."

One Reddit user asked Meigo about the moments that he felt that he was in real danger to which he said, "Another area in India once at sunset time I got surrounded by a group of 8-10 young men. Their shirts were all very very dirty with some holes, their teeth all red and half disappeared from eating betel nuts, and their eyes all very red. One guy opened the clips of my bag and my tent fell. And then he started to open the zips of my backpack. Luckily I had not shaved for many many weeks, also not had any shower for many days. My yellow t-shirt was very very dirty, my skin very dusty covered with a dark layer from walking and sweating all day long. My sandals had just broke!! So our clothes looked a bit similar."

He added, "At that time I had a very very small bag. Together with food and water only 8 kilograms. I was just standing there. My passport, mobile, and the small pocket camera were hidden very deep in the bag. At one point I just took off my small half-open bag, closed it, attached my tent, made a bow with my head, and continued to walk. Those were the moments of fear that I can remember now. I did not feel any country especially hard to walk through. Most probably it is still ahead of me."

On his YouTube channel, Meigo said about travelling, "I have a very big dream to travel around the world mostly by walking. The goal is to walk in different countries a minimum distance of 40,075 kilometers or 24,901 miles which is the circular distance of planet Earth's Equator. I have completed walking over 20,000 kilometers or 12,427 miles in 22 countries."