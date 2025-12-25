FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Who is Mayoori Kango? Papa Kehte Hain actress who gave up IIT, worked at Google, now CEO of a global corporate firm

Mayoori Kango, known for Papa Kehte Hain, transitioned from a successful acting career to becoming a top corporate leader. After studying in the US, she held senior roles at Performics and Google India, and is now CEO at Publicis Global Delivery, inspiring many with her career shift.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Mayoori Kango, once a familiar face on the silver screen in the 1990s, has carved an extraordinary path from cinema to the corporate world. Best remembered for the evergreen song “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi” from Papa Kehte Hain (1996), her journey reflects a rare blend of creativity, courage, and professional reinvention.

Early Life and Introduction to Acting

Born and raised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Mayoori completed her schooling at St. Francis De Sales School and later studied at Deogiri College. Acting came naturally to her, as her mother was a well-known theatre artist. This exposure to stage performances played a key role in shaping her interest in the performing arts from a young age.

Breakthrough in Films

Mayoori’s entry into films happened unexpectedly during a visit to Mumbai, where filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza noticed her and offered her a role in Naseem (1995), a film inspired by the events surrounding the Babri Masjid demolition. Initially hesitant due to her board examinations, she later accepted the offer. The critically acclaimed film opened doors for her in Bollywood and led to Papa Kehte Hain, produced by Mahesh Bhatt, which brought her nationwide recognition.

Choosing Passion Over IIT

Interestingly, Mayoori had secured admission to IIT Kanpur during her student years. However, driven by her love for cinema, she chose acting over engineering—a decision that highlighted her willingness to take unconventional risks early in life.

A Bold Shift to the Corporate World

After stepping away from films, Mayoori moved to the US, where she pursued an MBA in marketing and finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, New York. Her corporate career began in 2007 with 360i, an American digital agency. Over the years, she held senior roles at Resolution Media and Digitas, gaining deep expertise in media and marketing strategy.

Leadership Roles and Industry Recognition

In 2016, she became Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the Publicis Groupe. Her leadership credentials grew further when she joined Google India in 2019 as Industry Head – Agency Business. In August 2025, she returned to Publicis Groupe, taking on the role of CEO at Publicis Global Delivery.

Personal Life

Mayoori married NRI Aditya Dhillon in December 2003, and the couple welcomed a son in 2011. Balancing family life with an international career, she continues to inspire many with her remarkable transformation.

Mayoori Kango’s journey stands as a powerful example of how passion, adaptability, and lifelong learning can redefine success across entirely different worlds.

