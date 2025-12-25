Who is Mayoori Kango? Papa Kehte Hain actress who gave up IIT, worked at Google, now CEO of a global corporate firm
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan dances with sons Hridaan Roshan, Hrehaan Roshan at Eshaan Roshan's wedding, fans call it 'like father like son'
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday Shine in a Sincere Modern Romance
Who is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s son, described as 'crown prince' lands in Dhaka, ending 17 years of exile; his historic homecoming is crucial due to...
Massive explosion in Mosque in Nigera's Maiduguri during evening prayers, dozens killed
Bangladesh Violence: ISKCON Vice President Radharaman Das makes SHOCKING claims after Hindu homes set on fire, says, 'doors were locked..., trapped inside...'
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes, THIS bridge to cut short travel time, check here to know details
BIG relief for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality shows slight improvement but stays in ‘poor’ category, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level
UP SHOCKER: Teacher at Aligarh Muslim University shot dead after two unidentified men fired multiple bullets in his head, investigation underway
Bank holiday on Christmas: Are banks open or closed in your state on 25 December? Check state-wise list here
LIFESTYLE
Mayoori Kango, known for Papa Kehte Hain, transitioned from a successful acting career to becoming a top corporate leader. After studying in the US, she held senior roles at Performics and Google India, and is now CEO at Publicis Global Delivery, inspiring many with her career shift.
Mayoori Kango, once a familiar face on the silver screen in the 1990s, has carved an extraordinary path from cinema to the corporate world. Best remembered for the evergreen song “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi” from Papa Kehte Hain (1996), her journey reflects a rare blend of creativity, courage, and professional reinvention.
Born and raised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Mayoori completed her schooling at St. Francis De Sales School and later studied at Deogiri College. Acting came naturally to her, as her mother was a well-known theatre artist. This exposure to stage performances played a key role in shaping her interest in the performing arts from a young age.
Mayoori’s entry into films happened unexpectedly during a visit to Mumbai, where filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza noticed her and offered her a role in Naseem (1995), a film inspired by the events surrounding the Babri Masjid demolition. Initially hesitant due to her board examinations, she later accepted the offer. The critically acclaimed film opened doors for her in Bollywood and led to Papa Kehte Hain, produced by Mahesh Bhatt, which brought her nationwide recognition.
Interestingly, Mayoori had secured admission to IIT Kanpur during her student years. However, driven by her love for cinema, she chose acting over engineering—a decision that highlighted her willingness to take unconventional risks early in life.
After stepping away from films, Mayoori moved to the US, where she pursued an MBA in marketing and finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, New York. Her corporate career began in 2007 with 360i, an American digital agency. Over the years, she held senior roles at Resolution Media and Digitas, gaining deep expertise in media and marketing strategy.
In 2016, she became Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the Publicis Groupe. Her leadership credentials grew further when she joined Google India in 2019 as Industry Head – Agency Business. In August 2025, she returned to Publicis Groupe, taking on the role of CEO at Publicis Global Delivery.
Mayoori married NRI Aditya Dhillon in December 2003, and the couple welcomed a son in 2011. Balancing family life with an international career, she continues to inspire many with her remarkable transformation.
Mayoori Kango’s journey stands as a powerful example of how passion, adaptability, and lifelong learning can redefine success across entirely different worlds.