Who is Mamta Mohandas, awarded actor, singer, cancer survivor who is now struggling with vitiligo?

Actor Mamta Mohandas has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called vitiligo. On Sunday, she wrote in an Instagram post that she has been "losing colour". Mohandas also shared photographs of her condition on the social media website. "Dear (sun emoji), I embrace you now like I have never before. So spotted, I’m losing color…I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze," she wrote. Under this condition, a person's skin develops pale white patches that grow with time. It is caused by deficiency of melanin, which is responsible for the pigmentation of skin. Under this condition, the body produces antibodies that kill melanocytes.

Who is Mamta Mohandas? Mamta Mohandas is an Indian actor. She works in the Malayalam film industry. She is also a film producer and a playback singer. She has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She has worked in over 50 films.

Her accomplishments include two Filmfare Awards South -- one for Best Female singer in Telugu in 2006 and one Best Actress in Malayalam in 2010. She also won the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress in 2010.

The name of her production house is Mamta Mohandas Productions.

She was born on 14 November 1984. Her parents are native of Kerala's Kannur. She passed out of the Indian School, Bahrain, in 2022.

She is very educated. She has a computer science degree from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.

She started her career in show business by modelling for IBM and Kalyan Kendra. She also walked on the ramp for companies like Mysore Maharajah and Raymonds.

Mamta Mohandas is a trained singer. She learnt Carnatic and Hindustani music growing up.

She got married to a Bahrain-based businessman, Prajith Padmanabhan, in 2011. They divorced a year later.

She was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer, in 2010. In 2013, it relapsed. She went to the United States for cancer treatment. She has reportedly lived in Los Angeles since 2014.

Apart from acting, Mohandas is also a playback singer. Her first song was in the Telugu film Rakhi. She sang the title track and was awarded the Filmfare Award.