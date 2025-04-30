Faraz Manan, a celebrated designer from Lahore, began his career in 2003 and quickly gained prominence designing bridal wear for elite clients.

As political tensions between India and Pakistan continue to make headlines, a viral photo of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan in Dubai has caught the internet’s attention. The two were seen posing together, reigniting interest in their long-standing fashion partnership.

Kareena Kapoor’s appearance in Dubai was casual yet elegant. She wore a breezy linen co-ord set with minimal makeup and her signature kohl-lined eyes. The image, now trending across social media platforms, has not only become a style moment but also a reminder of the enduring cross-border cultural ties that persist despite diplomatic strain.

Faraz Manan, a celebrated designer from Lahore, began his career in 2003 and quickly gained prominence designing bridal wear for elite clients. Over the years, he expanded his brand beyond Pakistan, establishing a strong foothold in the Indian market. Among his Indian clientele, Kareena Kapoor remains his most prominent muse. Their professional relationship started years ago, and the bond has only deepened with time.

In an earlier interview with Elle, Faraz shared fond memories of working with Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor. “The sisters are very close, and are quite similar in terms of their tastes and habits,” he said. Recalling their first shoot in Jaipur, he added, “We were supposed to leave the next day, but ended up staying back to enjoy Rajasthani food. That’s when our friendship truly began.”

Over the years, Faraz Manan has designed outfits for several Indian and Pakistani celebrities, including the late Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Fawad Khan. His association with Kareena, however, stands out not just for the frequency of collaborations but also for the personal bond they share.

While the image has sparked mixed reactions online due to the ongoing geopolitical climate, it also highlights how fashion and art often transcend borders, offering a glimpse of harmony amid discord.

