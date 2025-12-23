FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Anok Yai? 28-year-old supermodel reveals health battle, congenital lung defect

Supermodel Anok Yai shared on Instagram that she has a congenital lung defect. She revealed her symptoms, surgery, and recovery, inspiring fans with her honesty, courage and resilience.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 01:04 PM IST

Supermodel Anok Yai recently revealed on Instagram that she has a congenital lung defect, a condition she was born with. She did not sugarcoat her experience and freely shared her thoughts about the tough times she had to go through and the impact of the condition on her health.

Who is Anok Yai?

Anok Yai is a 28-year-old supermodel who has made a name for herself in the international fashion industry. At a college function, she was found by accident and soon became famous for her wonderful looks and powerful runway presence. Anok has not only walked for the most prestigious fashion labels but also been the face of the major lifestyle publications during the last couple of years, and she is regarded as the Black model who has broken down all the discrimination barriers in the modelling world. Her qualities, such as talent, professionalism and an unyielding will to succeed in the competitive industry, have made her a role model for aspiring models.

Symptoms and diagnosis:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The supermodel became aware of a chronic cough, which subsequently progressed to chest pain, spitting out blood and dying breathing. Nevertheless, she kept on working while looking for the correct specialists and a cure. In the end, she concluded that urgent medical care was necessary to avert the risk of encountering more complications.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra gets candid about postpartum struggles after birth of son Neer, says 'not as easy as it looks’

Surgery and recovery:

Anok had already undergone robotic lung surgery, which is a really minor cut operation to take out the crippled part of her lungs. The operation went according to plan, and now she is in the recovery stage. She expressed her gratitude to the medical staff, her family, friends and her supporters for being there for her during this hard time.

Anok Yai’s transparency regarding her health problems revealed the need for people to really understand their bodies and get appropriate medical help promptly. Her bravery and frankness have a positive impact not only on fans but also on other models, proving that even the winners are not free from struggles. In the meantime, while she is concentrating on her healing process, Anok’s tale is a reflection of power, toughness and the influence of being around those you love in hard times.

