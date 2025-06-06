We've all been fascinated by the job of a flight attendant. A job that lets you travel around the world by air excites everyone. But did you know there is not just one but several types of flight attendant jobs out there?

We've all been fascinated by the job of a flight attendant. A job that lets you travel around the world by air excites everyone. But did you know that there is not just one but several types of flight attendant jobs? For instance, like many other jobs, there are full-time and part-time (or freelance) air hostess jobs. Wondering how freelance air hosting works? Let us tell you.

Work and lifestyle

Freelance air hostesses or flight attendants are not employed full-time but instead work on a contract basis. They are typically hired by private jet owners, but their services may sometimes also be required by airlines or in charter flights. They do the same work as a regular flight attendant, including ensuring safety of passengers, serving food and drinks to them, and offering other assistance. But a key difference is that they have more flexibility in choosing when and where to work. While they are often engaged for private jet flights and charter plane flights, they may also be needed by airlines during busy seasons or for special flights.

The money side of it

In the United States, freelance flight attendants earn between USD 20 and USD 50 per flight hour (time spent in the air). Rates vary depending on the attendant's experience, work location, and the type of aviation service -- commercial airline, private jet, or charter flight.

For luxury jets, the pay can be much higher, starting from USD 500 and going up to USD 1000 per flight day. But the earnings are quite lower in the Indian market. Freelance flight attendants based in India can expect to earn up to Rs 60,000 per month, with the actual amount based on the factors mentioned above. Yearly earnings for beginner-level freelancers can reach around Rs 6 lakh, while the same for experienced (8 to 10 years' experience) flight attendants can be Rs 15 lakh or even more.