White rice or brown rice: Which is better for your health? Find out

Rice is a common food item in kitchens across the world. It is a staple diet in some parts of the world and with a wide variety of it easily available and a wide range of possible uses, it can be a a tasty, nutritious, and versatile ingredient.

However, there has often been a debate around which is more healthier option - white rice or brown rice?

So, in order to give us more insight into the nutritional value of the two types of rice and help us choose the healthier option, Ms. Ritu Khaneja, Dietitian & Therapeutic Nutritionist and Founder, RightkCalories, listed a few points.

Take a look:

White rice vs Brown Rice: Nutritional value

Both of them contain carbohydrates with a small amount of protein and no fat.

The difference here is that brown rice is a whole grain. It contains all parts of grain including fibrous bran, the nutritious germ and the carb-rich endosperm whereas white rice is refined grain and only contains endosperm which leaves white rice with very few essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and particularly fibre as compared to brown rice.

100 gms brown rice contains 1.8 gms fibre comparatively white rice has only 0.4 gms of fibre.

White rice vs Brown Rice: Weight Control

When it comes to weight control brown rice takes the advantage as white rice has more calories and carbohydrates.

White rice vs Brown Rice: Health Risks

Brown rice has a lower glycemic index compared to white rice which means people with metabolic syndrome or diabetes should avoid white rice as it will spike blood sugar levels. Research has proved that regularly eating whole grains such as brown rice have reduced risk of type2 diabetes, cancer and heart diseases. Brown rice is rich in antioxidants. The higher the antioxidants, the lower the chances of chronic diseases.

Ironically, brown rice also has antinutrients such as phytic acid and phytates which may reduce your body to absorb nutrients such as iron and zinc. It may also contain a higher amount of arsenic which is a highly toxic chemical if consumed for a longer period can develop chances of chronic diseases.One can avoid this by consuming brown rice in moderation but for people who eat rice twice or more in a day, brown rice is not recommended.

Both Brown rice and white rice have their issues that can be avoided by consuming them in moderation and by practicing a varied diet.