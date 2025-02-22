Sara Ali Khan described her diet as a "sad life" when it comes to food.

Sara Ali Khan is known for her dedication to fitness, but her recent revelation about her diet surprised many. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the 29-year-old actress shared that she avoids milk, sugar, and carbohydrates. “I have a sad life when it comes to food,” she admitted, adding that she starts her day with turmeric, spinach, and hot water.

Health benefits of turmeric and spinach water

Sara’s morning drink may not sound appetising, but it offers multiple health benefits. Turmeric, rich in curcumin, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, boosts immunity, and supports heart health. It also contains antioxidants that protect cells from damage and improve digestion.

Spinach, on the other hand, is packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and calcium. It supports eye health, promotes weight management due to its fibre content, and strengthens bones with vitamin K. Additionally, spinach helps regulate blood pressure with its potassium content, making it a beneficial addition to one’s diet.

Is avoiding sugar and carbs healthy?

Reducing sugar intake can have several benefits, including a lower risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Cutting back on added sugars may also help with weight management and improve overall well-being.

However, completely eliminating carbohydrates may not be ideal, as they are the body's primary energy source. A daily intake of at least 130 grams is generally recommended for adults. Instead of avoiding them entirely, choosing whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provides essential nutrients and fibre, supporting overall health.

