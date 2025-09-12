When Ranbir Kapoor revealed about lifestyle changes in 40s, from quitting alcohol to practicing meditation, inside Ramayana actor's transformation

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash
LIFESTYLE
Ranbir Kapoor has made big lifestyle changes in his 40s, his new habits are driven by health, fatherhood, and a focus on overall wellness.
Stepping into his 40s has been a turning point for Ranbir Kapoor. The actor once shared how he has completely changed the way he lives. He revealed that he has given up smoking and drinking, and has shifted to a vegetarian diet. Along with these changes, he has started practicing yoga and meditation regularly.
The Ramayana actor admitted that fatherhood has played a huge role in this transformation. Becoming a dad to his daughter Raha made him re-think his choices and push for a healthier, cleaner lifestyle. He wants to stay fit not only for his demanding film roles, but also for his family.
Ranbir Kapoor has given up smoking, drinking, and has even turned vegetarian — all in preparation for his role as Lord Ram in #Ramayana. A true embodiment of discipline and devotion. pic.twitter.com/W5F3akrREK— Ramayana: The Epic (@RamayanaMovieHQ) September 7, 2025
Experts say such lifestyle shifts can have major benefits, from better sleep and sharper focus to improved heart health and stronger immunity. A vegetarian diet packed with fresh vegetables, whole grains and legumes helps maintain energy, regulate weight, and lower risks of long-term diseases.
Apart from diet and quitting harmful habits, Ranbir Kapoor swears by yoga and meditation. He credits these practices for keeping him calm, balanced, and mentally strong. They help him manage stress, improve concentration, and stay grounded despite the pressures of work and stardom.
The actor's choices show that it’s never too late to reset your lifestyle. His story is proof that small but consistent changes; eating better, dropping harmful habits, and focusing on mental well-being, can make a big difference in the long run.