Back in June 2023, Radhika and Isha happened to flaunt the same diamond heart-shaped earrings on different occasions.

The Ambani family showcases India’s rich culture and tradition in grand events and festivities. Each family member also exhibits remarkable values and belief systems that are evident on several occasions. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s children, Isha, Akash and Anant do not have a whiff of entitlement and display humility. The family is now complete with the arrival of their two daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant; and son-in-law Anand Piramal.

Unlike typical sister-in-law, Isha Ambani has often spoken at length about her close bond with Shloka and Radhika. While talking about her IVF journey, she expressed affection for Radhika, whom she looks at with mothering eyes. No wonder, the two have this beautiful bond where they share, care and smile together. Let’s take a look back at an anecdote where we saw their cute bond. Back in June 2023, Radhika and Isha happened to flaunt the same diamond heart-shaped earrings on different occasions. The nanad-bhabhi duo defied stereotypes by possibly sharing the jewellery item and left the internet swooning over their bond.

A fan page of Isha shared a post showing how Isha and Radhika wore the same earrings in different events in 2018 and 2023 respectively. Isha paired the earrings with her Giorgia Armani black dress at the MAMI event, while Radhika wore it for a photoshoot wherein she wore a printed blue and white dress. The two might own separate pairs of earrings, but given their bonding, they must have shared.

To tell you, sharing jewellery is a common practice in the Ambani family. We have often seen Isha wearing her mother Nita’s jewellery on several occasions. At times Shloka has also borrowed jewellery from her mother-in-law. Despite the abundance of wealth, the Ambanis’ sharing act simply displays their humble upbringing and personality.