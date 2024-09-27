When Nita Ambani shared who she’d date if not her husband, Mukesh Ambani’s response was...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan flaunts his Sikandar biceps, gives glimpse into his fitness regime in viral pic

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Anil Ambani rises again, Reliance Group companies becoming debt free, his net worth is...

Meet IAS officer, who can't speak or listen, still aced UPSC in his first attempt with AIR...

Meet man, who leads Rs 7781 crore company, close relative of Mukesh Ambani, has net worth of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan flaunts his Sikandar biceps, gives glimpse into his fitness regime in viral pic

Salman Khan flaunts his Sikandar biceps, gives glimpse into his fitness regime in viral pic

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Anil Ambani rises again, Reliance Group companies becoming debt free, his net worth is...

Anil Ambani rises again, Reliance Group companies becoming debt free, his net worth is...

Seven breathtaking images of the universe captured by NASA 

Seven breathtaking images of the universe captured by NASA 

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Salman Khan flaunts his Sikandar biceps, gives glimpse into his fitness regime in viral pic

Salman Khan flaunts his Sikandar biceps, gives glimpse into his fitness regime in viral pic

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

Meet Amitabh, Sunny’s heroine, Sridevi’s rival who shared ‘dirty jokes’ with Vinod Khanna; quit acting, left India for..

Meet Amitabh, Sunny’s heroine, Sridevi’s rival who shared ‘dirty jokes’ with Vinod Khanna; quit acting, left India for..

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

When Nita Ambani shared who she’d date if not her husband, Mukesh Ambani’s response was...

Married for over 40 years, Mukesh and Nita's playful exchanges show their deep friendship and love for each other.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:25 AM IST

When Nita Ambani shared who she’d date if not her husband, Mukesh Ambani’s response was...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, and his family always grab people's attention with their grand lifestyle and celebrity-filled weddings. Recently, an old clip of Mukesh and Nita Ambani from an interview with Simi Garewal went viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond.

In the interview, Simi asked Nita who she would date if not her husband, Mukesh. Nita jokingly replied, "Bill Clinton!" This light-hearted answer surprised everyone and showed her fun side. For those who don’t know, Bill Clinton was a popular former President of the United States.

Mukesh quickly joined in on the joke and said, “If Nita wants to go on a date with Clinton, then Simi, I would like to go on a date with you!” His funny reply made everyone laugh, highlighting how humor keeps their relationship strong.

Married for over 40 years, Mukesh and Nita's playful exchanges show their deep friendship and love for each other. This clip, which is now trending online, reveals their fun and human side as a couple.

To give some background, Mukesh and Nita were introduced by Mukesh's father, Dhirubhai Ambani, who noticed Nita at a Bharatanatyam dance. After a few meetings, Mukesh decided to propose. He did it in a romantic way—while driving through busy Mumbai, he asked her to marry him at a traffic signal and wouldn’t move the car until she said "yes." They got married in 1985, and their love story has become part of their family's legacy.

Today, the Ambani family is one of the richest and most famous in the world, but it’s their genuine connection and playful nature that many people admire. Their jokes not only entertain but also remind us of the joy and companionship that keep their marriage alive.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DS Creations News joins as media partner for Maesha Soi's debut film directed by Dinesh Soi

DS Creations News joins as media partner for Maesha Soi's debut film directed by Dinesh Soi

Meet star who was once slapped, kicked out of film sets by action director; later became richest...

Meet star who was once slapped, kicked out of film sets by action director; later became richest...

Meet man, school dropout, who used to earn Rs 30 per day, built Rs 18076 crore company, his business is…

Meet man, school dropout, who used to earn Rs 30 per day, built Rs 18076 crore company, his business is…

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

Arijit Singh schools security guard for misbehaving with female fan at his concert, says 'I wish...': Watch viral video

India's biggest flop film, only one Ratan Tata ever produced, had superstars, made for Rs 9 crore, it earned just Rs..

India's biggest flop film, only one Ratan Tata ever produced, had superstars, made for Rs 9 crore, it earned just Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement