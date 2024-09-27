When Nita Ambani shared who she’d date if not her husband, Mukesh Ambani’s response was...

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person, and his family always grab people's attention with their grand lifestyle and celebrity-filled weddings. Recently, an old clip of Mukesh and Nita Ambani from an interview with Simi Garewal went viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond.

In the interview, Simi asked Nita who she would date if not her husband, Mukesh. Nita jokingly replied, "Bill Clinton!" This light-hearted answer surprised everyone and showed her fun side. For those who don’t know, Bill Clinton was a popular former President of the United States.

Mukesh quickly joined in on the joke and said, “If Nita wants to go on a date with Clinton, then Simi, I would like to go on a date with you!” His funny reply made everyone laugh, highlighting how humor keeps their relationship strong.

Married for over 40 years, Mukesh and Nita's playful exchanges show their deep friendship and love for each other. This clip, which is now trending online, reveals their fun and human side as a couple.

To give some background, Mukesh and Nita were introduced by Mukesh's father, Dhirubhai Ambani, who noticed Nita at a Bharatanatyam dance. After a few meetings, Mukesh decided to propose. He did it in a romantic way—while driving through busy Mumbai, he asked her to marry him at a traffic signal and wouldn’t move the car until she said "yes." They got married in 1985, and their love story has become part of their family's legacy.

Today, the Ambani family is one of the richest and most famous in the world, but it’s their genuine connection and playful nature that many people admire. Their jokes not only entertain but also remind us of the joy and companionship that keep their marriage alive.