Isha Ambani, heiress to Reliance Industries, once opened up about her experience with IVF (in-vitro fertilization) to conceive her twins. Isha and her husband Anand Piramal are parents to beautiful twins, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna, but the journey wasn’t easy. Isha described the process as difficult and physically exhausting. Her aim is to help dispel the taboo around the subject.

Emphasising the importance of normalising IVF, Isha expressed, “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted.”

“If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide. If you can find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can feel much easier,” she added.

Like her mother Nita Ambani, Isha is fierce and doesn’t shy away from discussing difficult topics. Not to forget, Nita Ambani also conceived Isha and Akash through IVF. Nita has previously spoken about the emotional turmoil she faced when doctors told her she would never be able to give birth.

“Here I was at the age of 23 being told that I would never conceive. I was shattered. However, with the help of Dr Firuza Parikh, who is one of my closest friends, I first conceived my twins!” she said in an interview a few years ago.

Both Isha and her mother believe that modern technology should be embraced to support those struggling with fertility issues.

Isha married Anand Piramal in December 2018. The couple welcomed their twins on November 19, 2022.

