The Ambanis are synonymous with luxury, success, wealth, glamour and the list goes on. Their lavish lifestyle is no secret. But did you know that, despite belonging to one of the wealthiest families in the world, they believe in subtlety? We're talking about Isha Ambani.

In 2024, during a candid interview with Vogue, Isha Ambani revealed her beauty secret and it’s surprisingly simple.

“My beauty secret is that I have no beauty routine or regimen, to the disappointment of many. I do nothing to my skin,” Isha shared.

This revelation came as a surprise to many. Being one of the most influential women in India, she has chosen a refreshingly different approach to beauty.

She also said, “Most people are used to seeing me with sleek, blow-dried hair. But my natural texture is quite voluminous, curly, with some frizz.” Explaining how her tresses appear when left untouched, she added, “On a regular day, if you caught me without styling, that’s how my hair looks. I’m accustomed to seeing myself like that, though I haven’t always embraced it.”

Blaming the humidity and heat for her frizz, Isha spoke about a struggle many can relate to. “I think a lot of that comes from growing up in India, which is hot and humid. Oily hair just becomes frizzy and out of control,” she explained.

She also opened up about the pressure to conform to beauty norms: “I don’t think we’ve celebrated having curls, volume, or frizz. It’s never been looked at as pretty or beautiful. I mean, you always had to oil your hair and comb it down so it wouldn’t look so out of control,” she reflected.

Talking about her photoshoots, she expressed, “Maybe I should not like blow-dried hair as much and just let it be what it is naturally. I think we need to just be more comfortable with who we are in our own skin.”

Indeed, embracing our natural self applies to all of us. To be able to show our 'so-called' flaws requires courage, and those flaws give each of us a sense of confidence in our own skin. Flaws are what make us unique and that’s what makes them beautiful. So let’s embrace them, unapologetically.

