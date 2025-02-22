Let’s look at some of her best sindoor moments over the years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan always stuns with her fashion, and her sindoor looks are no exception. She recently attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding in a beautiful red saree, making a strong style statement with sindoor in her hair. Let’s look at some of her best sindoor moments over the years.

Kreena at Aadar Jain’s Wedding

At the wedding, Kareena looked stunning in a red saree by Ritu Kumar with silver embroidery. She paired it with a sweetheart neckline blouse and an emerald necklace. Her soft makeup, kohl-rimmed eyes, and neatly parted hair with sindoor made her look even more elegant.

Classic bridal look in 2012

After marrying Saif Ali Khan, Kareena wore a red saree with a draped pallu. The deep red sindoor in her hair added a bridal touch, while her diamond necklace and flawless makeup enhanced her glow. This timeless look remains one of her best post-wedding appearances.

Stunning in green and sindoor

Kareena once wore a rich green silk saree with red details, making her sindoor stand out beautifully. She styled it with a V-neck sleeveless blouse and an emerald-studded diamond necklace. A black bindi and her soft curls made the look even more graceful.

