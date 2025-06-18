Her experience is similar to that of her mother, Nita Ambani, who also gave birth to Isha and her brother Akash through IVF.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal, opened up about her experience with IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) in a 2024 interview with Vogue India. She shared her journey of conceiving her twins, Adiya Shakti and Krishna, through IVF, to break the taboos around the subject.

Isha Ambani's IVF journey

Isha ​​emphasised the importance of normalising IVF, saying, "I'm very quick to say that my twins were conceived through IVF, because that's how we normalise it, right? No one should feel isolated or embarrassed. It's a tough process. When you go through it, you're physically exhausted."

Her experience is similar to that of her mother, Nita Ambani, who also gave birth to Isha and her brother Akash through IVF. Nita had earlier also spoken about the emotional turmoil she faced when the doctor told her that she would never be able to conceive.

"At the age of 23, I was devastated when I was told that I would never be able to carry a child. However, with the help of Dr Firuza Parikh, who is one of my closest friends, I was able to conceive my twins!" Nita shared in an earlier interview.

Isha believes that modern technology should be adopted to help those struggling with fertility issues. "If the world has modern technology today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you are excited about, not something you have to hide. If you find support groups or other women to talk to, the process can seem much easier," she said.

The importance of female friendship

Beyond her journey with IVF, Isha also spoke about the importance of female friendship. She shares a close bond with her sister-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani, who is married to her twin brother Akash Ambani.

"I was very lucky that the person my brother decided to marry was my best friend, Shloka. Even now, we are sharing the house in London, and we joke that we are actually married to each other because both Akash and Anand are in Mumbai, and we are here with the kids," Isha told Vogue India.

She also expressed her affection for Radhika Merchant, who is soon to become the wife of her younger brother Anant Ambani. "Anant has always been like a child in my life, someone I love, so I look at Radhika as a mother figure. My mother, Shloka and Radhika are my closest confidants and my first friends," she shared.

