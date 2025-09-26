Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

When Isha Ambani made honest skincare confession: ‘My beauty secret is…’

When asked about her skincare routine, the entrepreneur smiled and said she has nothing to hide.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 10:56 PM IST

When Isha Ambani made honest skincare confession: ‘My beauty secret is…’
Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and an entrepreneur herself, remains in the headlines for her beauty and fashion statements. Once, in an interview with Vogue, Isha opened up about her changing style and beauty secrets.

Isha Ambani's skin and hair care routine

Isha ​​Ambani isn't used to styling herself for every public event. However, she knows that most people see her dressed up. Speaking to Vogue, she explained her struggle to achieve perfect hair. "Most people are used to seeing me with sleek, blow-dried hair. But my natural hair is quite thick, curly, and a little tangled. On a normal day, if you see me unstyled, this is how my hair looks. I'm used to seeing myself this way, although I haven't always embraced it."

She further added, "I think a big reason for this is growing up in India, where there's heat and humidity. Oily hair tends to get uncontrollably frizzy. I don't think we've ever celebrated curly, thick, and frizzy hair. It was never considered beautiful or elegant. I mean, you always had to oil your hair and comb it to keep it from looking unruly."

When asked about her skincare routine, the entrepreneur smiled and said she has nothing to hide. "The secret to my beauty is that I don't have a beauty routine, which might disappoint many people. I don't do anything for my skin."

Isha Ambani's marriage

Isha ​​Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, and they have twins, a daughter and a son. The couple wed on December 12, 2018, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by numerous high-profile guests from various fields.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
