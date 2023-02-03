When is World Cancer Day 2023? Know date, history, significance and theme

File Photo

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death and claims close to 10 million lives each year. But, what is important to know here is that more than 40% of these cancer-related deaths are easily preventable through early detection. lifestyle changes, and regular checkups.

To raise awareness about cancer and encourage people to be vigilant, World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4. The day is observed to bring together several stakeholders, including governments, healthcare experts, and the general public, to work towards lessening the impact of cancer.

World Cancer Day 2023: History

World Cancer Day was first observed on February 4, 2000, at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris. It was initiated by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to bring the disease to attention and encourage deterrence, detection, and remedy.

World Cancer Day 2023: Significance

Because it brings attention to the global effect of cancer, World Cancer Day holds special importance. The day provides a platform to underline the importance of early detection and better access to treatment. It also helps unite movements across the world under a single umbrella. This day also serves as a call to action for individuals, governments, and organisations to work in harmony to ease the damaging effects of cancer on individuals, families, and communities.

World Cancer Day 2023: Theme

For the years 2022, 2023, and 2024, the theme of World Cancer Day was decided to be 'Close The Care Gap'. This campaign concentrates on managing how injustices affect care for cancer patients, uniting for action, and putting pressure on those in power to help put an end to this endemic.