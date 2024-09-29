When is Navratri 2024: Know the dates, rituals, significance and more

Shardiya Navratri 2024: The nine-day Shardiya Navratri, an important Hindu festival, is celebrated across India in devotion to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This vibrant festival falls in the lunar month of Ashwin, typically between September and October on the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Shardiya Navratri will be observed from October 3 to October 12, culminating in the festival of Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) on October 12.

Navratri 2024: Dates and Timings

The dates for Shardiya Navratri in 2024 are as follows:

Day 1: 3rd October 2024 (Thursday) - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja, Yellow

Day 2: 4th October 2024 (Friday) - Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja, Green

Day 3: 5th October 2024 (Saturday) - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja, Grey

Day 4: 6th October 2024 (Sunday) - Vinayaka Chaturthi, Orange

Day 5: 7th October 2024 (Monday) - Kushmanda Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat, White

Day 6: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday) - Skandamata Puja, Red

Day 7: 9th October 2024 (Wednesday) - Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja, Royal Blue

Day 8: 10th October 2024 (Thursday) - Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja, Pink

Day 9: 11th October 2024 (Friday) - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Purple

Day 10 (Vijayadashami): 12th October 2024 (Saturday) - Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan, N/A

Vijayadashami 2024 Timings

Dashami Tithi Begins: 10:58 AM on October 12, 2024.

Dashami Tithi Ends: 09:08 AM on October 13, 2024.

Vijay Muhurat: 02:03 PM to 02:49 PM on October 12, 2024.

Significance of Navratri

Navratri, particularly Shardiya Navratri, is celebrated as a time to honour the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, each representing various virtues. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, commemorating Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura after a fierce battle lasting nine days.

The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami, also marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, symbolising the ultimate triumph of righteousness. This festival embodies values such as bravery, virtue, and the power of goodness.

Rituals of Navratri

During Navratri, various rituals are performed to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees often observe fasting, with some choosing to fast for all nine days, while others may fast on specific days. Each day is dedicated to a different avatar of the goddess, and devotees engage in special prayers and pujas, such as reciting the Durga Stotra and Durga Chalisa, which are believed to fulfil wishes when performed with devotion. Additionally, communities celebrate the festival through cultural activities like Garba and Dandiya Raas dances, creating a festive atmosphere that unites people in joy and spirituality. The rituals emphasize the importance of righteousness, moral values, and the triumph of good over evil.