When is Navratri 2024: Know the dates, rituals, significance and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

Israel launches strikes on Yemeni Houthi targets after killing dozens of Hezbollah members in Lebanon

Haryana Elections 2024: BJP expels 8 rebels, including Sandeep Garg, for contesting as Independents

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up: India begin World Cup preparations with 20-run win vs West Indies

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

Top Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

Top Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

When is Navratri 2024: Know the dates, rituals, significance and more

Navratri, particularly Shardiya Navratri, is celebrated as a time to honour the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, each representing various virtues.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 10:35 PM IST

When is Navratri 2024: Know the dates, rituals, significance and more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shardiya Navratri 2024: The nine-day Shardiya Navratri, an important Hindu festival, is celebrated across India in devotion to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This vibrant festival falls in the lunar month of Ashwin, typically between September and October on the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Shardiya Navratri will be observed from October 3 to October 12, culminating in the festival of Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) on October 12.

Navratri 2024: Dates and Timings

The dates for Shardiya Navratri in 2024 are as follows:

  • Day 1: 3rd October 2024 (Thursday) - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja, Yellow
  • Day 2: 4th October 2024 (Friday) - Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja, Green
  • Day 3: 5th October 2024 (Saturday) - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja, Grey
  • Day 4: 6th October 2024 (Sunday) - Vinayaka Chaturthi, Orange
  • Day 5: 7th October 2024 (Monday) - Kushmanda Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat, White
  • Day 6: 8th October 2024 (Tuesday) - Skandamata Puja, Red
  • Day 7: 9th October 2024 (Wednesday) - Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja, Royal Blue
  • Day 8: 10th October 2024 (Thursday) - Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja, Pink
  • Day 9: 11th October 2024 (Friday) - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Purple
  • Day 10 (Vijayadashami): 12th October 2024 (Saturday) - Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan, N/A

Vijayadashami 2024 Timings

  • Dashami Tithi Begins: 10:58 AM on October 12, 2024.
  • Dashami Tithi Ends: 09:08 AM on October 13, 2024.
  • Vijay Muhurat: 02:03 PM to 02:49 PM on October 12, 2024.

Significance of Navratri

Navratri, particularly Shardiya Navratri, is celebrated as a time to honour the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, each representing various virtues. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, commemorating Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura after a fierce battle lasting nine days.

The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami, also marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, symbolising the ultimate triumph of righteousness. This festival embodies values such as bravery, virtue, and the power of goodness.

Rituals of Navratri

During Navratri, various rituals are performed to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees often observe fasting, with some choosing to fast for all nine days, while others may fast on specific days. Each day is dedicated to a different avatar of the goddess, and devotees engage in special prayers and pujas, such as reciting the Durga Stotra and Durga Chalisa, which are believed to fulfil wishes when performed with devotion. Additionally, communities celebrate the festival through cultural activities like Garba and Dandiya Raas dances, creating a festive atmosphere that unites people in joy and spirituality. The rituals emphasize the importance of righteousness, moral values, and the triumph of good over evil.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

'We are all...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's candid response to 'why Indians hate rich people'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

'Men are made...': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on separation rumours with wife Ritu Rathee

'Men are made...': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on separation rumours with wife Ritu Rathee

Anil Ambani's STUNNING comeback as his three companies are now debt free, net worth jumps to Rs...

Anil Ambani's STUNNING comeback as his three companies are now debt free, net worth jumps to Rs...

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

Meet Anuradha who has come out of husband Anand Mahindra's shadow, this is what she does

MORE

MOST VIEWED

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandanna

10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandanna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement