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Design A Happy Day for Making Happiness Part of Daily Life

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When is Ram Navami 2026? Check tithi, puja vidhi and timings, shubh mahurat

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When is Ram Navami 2026? Check tithi, puja vidhi and timings, shubh mahurat

Ram Navami 2026: The beginning of Chaitra month also brings with it Chaitra Navratri, the 9-day festival worshipping nine different forms of Maa Durga. The ninth day coincides with Ram Navami, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 06:52 PM IST

When is Ram Navami 2026? Check tithi, puja vidhi and timings, shubh mahurat
Ram Navami 2026 is on March 27
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Ram Navami 2026: The beginning of Chaitra month also brings with it Chaitra Navratri, the 9-day festival worshipping nine different forms of Maa Durga. The ninth day coincides with Ram Navami, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram. This year, many worshippers are confused about the Ram Navami date whether it will be on March 26 or March 27. To eradicate this confusion, let us know Ram Navami tithi (lunar date), calendar date, Puja vidhi (worship method), and auspicious timing (shubh muhurat). 

When is Ram Navami 2026: Date  

As per the Hindu calendar, the Ram Navami tithi will begin on March 26 at 11:48 am and will last until 10:06 AM on March 27, 2026. Therefore, based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise rule), Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 27, 2026. 

Ram Navami 2026: Shubh Mahurat 

The most auspicious time for Ram Navami is the Abhijit Mahurat, which will appear in the afternoon. The specific timing of this muhurat is according to the birth timing of Lord Ram who was believed to have been born during midday.  

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Therefore, Ram Navami Shubh Mahurat (auspicious timing) on this day will be from 11:13 am to 1:41 pm, while the exact Madhyahna (midday) moment will be at 12:27 PM. This timing is believed to be most auspicious for offering prayers to Lord Ram. 

Ram Navami puja vidhi 

Follow these steps for the right puja vidhi: 

Rama Navami puja procedure 1

-On Ram Navami worshippers must wake up during Brahma Mahurat and take a bath.  

-Wear clean clothes and remember Lord Ganesha.  

-After that place an idol or picture of Lord Shri Ram and perform abhishek with Ganga water (holy water).  

-Offer these items during puja: Sandalwood (chandan), akshat (rice), flowers, and clothes. 

-After gathering these items, light incense sticks and a lamp (diya) and perform the Puja. 

-During puja, offer Lord Ram his favorite bhog (prasad).  

-Also, recite passages from the Ramayana.  

If one performs havan (sacred fire ritual) on this day, it is considered very auspicious, as it is believed to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the home.

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