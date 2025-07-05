When is Muharram 2025: Date, history, significance, rituals and more

Muharram 2025: Muharram holds deep religious significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims.

Muharram 2025: Muharram, the first and holiest month of the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Hijri New Year. According to tradition, the exact date of Muharram is decided based on the sighting of the moon, often leading to uncertainty in finalising the holiday.

Muharram 2025: When is Ashura?

This year too, there has been confusion over whether Muharram will be observed on July 6 or July 7. However, according to moon sighting reports, the new Islamic year began on Friday, June 27, 2025, as the moon was sighted in India on June 26.

Thereafter, Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram and the most important day of mourning for Muslims, will be observed on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Accordingly, the official government holiday in India has also been set for July 6.

Muharram 2025: Rituals

The mourning period reaches its peak with Ashura, the day observed on the 10th of Muharram, which will fall on July 6, 2025. On this day, Shia Muslims hold processions, carrying tazias, which are intricately crafted miniature replicas representing the tomb of Imam Hussain. These structures, often made of bamboo and adorned with vibrant, colourful papers and fabrics, display remarkable artistry and detail. In the days leading up to Ashura, many families bring these tazias to their homes, keeping them with reverence and respect. Illuminating the tazias with colourful lights at night is a common practice. Finally, on the day of Ashura, these beloved symbols of devotion are taken to the cemetery for burial, marking the conclusion of the mourning period.

Muharram 2025: History and Significance

Muharram holds deep religious significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. Sunnis observe the day by fasting, praying, and reading the Quran, while Shia Muslims commemorate Imam Hussein ibn Ali's martyrdom by holding mourning processions and symbolically making and burying tazias. Imam Hussein ibn Ali was the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

