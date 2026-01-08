FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings, significance of this festival

Makar Sankranti 2026 falls on 14th January. The festival marks the Sun’s entry into Capricorn and the start of Uttarayan. Devotees celebrate with holy baths, puja, charity and prayers to the Sun God during auspicious times.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 12:21 PM IST

Makar Sankranti is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year in January. It marks the day when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar). The phenomenon is referred to as Sankranti, and it marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the northward shift of the Sun. This time is seen as highly propitious in Hinduism, where people offer prayers for their well-being, contentment and wealth. The solar deity is also acknowledged through the festival for the bounty of the harvest.

Date of Makar Sankranti 2026:

Makar Sankranti will take place on 14th January (Wednesday) in 2026. As usual, the day will be marked in different regions of India with special prayers, rituals, and cultural activities. It is also the season for family reunions, cooking of traditional dishes and involvement in local festivities.

Auspicious timings:

Makar Sankranti is one of those days when the people observing the festival consider certain hours very holy for prayers and rituals, and the practice of puja, taking a holy bath (snan), or giving away the things one loves most during these hours is thought to get the person an abundance of blessings.

  • Punya Kala (Good time for rituals): 3:13 PM to 5:45 PM on 14 January 2026. This approximately 2 hours and 32 minutes time span is viewed as perfect for carrying out religious activities.
  • Maha Punya Kala (Most auspicious time): 3:13 PM to 4:58 PM. This shorter time frame of about 1 hour and 45 minutes is the most powerful one spiritually within the Punya Kala.

It is a common practice for many people to rise very early, take a holy bath, and perform puja and charity during these hours to receive the greatest spiritual benefit.

Rituals and traditions:

Makar Sankranti has numerous customs:

  • Holy Bath (Snan): Bathing in rivers or at home is considered to wash away sins and bring health.
  • Charity (Daan): Giving away food, clothes, or necessary items to the poor is a frequently practised ritual.
  • Sun Worship: Worshippers present water, flowers, sesame seeds, jaggery and rice to the Solar Deity (Surya Dev) along with their prayers for wealth and joy.
