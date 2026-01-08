When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings, significance of this festival
Makar Sankranti 2026 falls on 14th January. The festival marks the Sun’s entry into Capricorn and the start of Uttarayan. Devotees celebrate with holy baths, puja, charity and prayers to the Sun God during auspicious times.
Makar Sankranti is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year in January. It marks the day when the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar). The phenomenon is referred to as Sankranti, and it marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the northward shift of the Sun. This time is seen as highly propitious in Hinduism, where people offer prayers for their well-being, contentment and wealth. The solar deity is also acknowledged through the festival for the bounty of the harvest.
Makar Sankranti will take place on 14th January (Wednesday) in 2026. As usual, the day will be marked in different regions of India with special prayers, rituals, and cultural activities. It is also the season for family reunions, cooking of traditional dishes and involvement in local festivities.
Makar Sankranti is one of those days when the people observing the festival consider certain hours very holy for prayers and rituals, and the practice of puja, taking a holy bath (snan), or giving away the things one loves most during these hours is thought to get the person an abundance of blessings.
It is a common practice for many people to rise very early, take a holy bath, and perform puja and charity during these hours to receive the greatest spiritual benefit.
Makar Sankranti has numerous customs: