When is Karwa Chauth? Date, shubh muhurat, upavas duration, moonrise time and more

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is the most widely celebrated festival among married Hindu women, symbolising the love, commitment, and devotion between husband and wife. This day is observed by women to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands through fasting and special prayers.

On this day, married women (and sometimes unmarried women who wish for a good life partner) observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise. This fast is considered a symbol of love and sacrifice for their husbands.

When is Karwa Chauth?

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - October 9, 2025 - 10:54 PM

October 9, 2025 - 10:54 PM Chaturthi Tithi Ends - October 10, 2025 - 07:38 PM

October 10, 2025 - 07:38 PM Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - October 10, 2025 - 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM

October 10, 2025 - 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - October 10, 2025 - 08:13 PM

October 10, 2025 - 08:13 PM Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - October 10, 2025 - 06:19 AM to 08:13 PM

What is the story behind Karva Chauth?

The Karva Chauth fast is often associated with many legends, the most famous of which is the story of Veervati, a queen whose intense love and devotion saved her husband's life. According to legend, Veervati celebrated Karva Chauth for the first time after her marriage.

However, unable to bear the hunger, she fainted. In an attempt to soothe her, her brothers convinced her that the moon had risen, forcing her to break her fast prematurely. Unfortunately, she received news of her husband's death soon after. Grief-stricken, she prayed to Goddess Parvati, who advised her to complete her fast with complete devotion. Miraculously, her husband was revived, symbolizing the power of unwavering faith and love.

Karva Chauth 2024 is a beautiful blend of tradition, love, and belief, where women express their devotion to their husbands by observing a day of fasting and prayer. The festival has evolved over time. It incorporates both traditional customs and modern elements, yet its core message remains the same: an enduring bond of love and respect between married couples.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Rituals

1. Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up.

2. Women in some regions consume Sargi before sunrise.

3. They get ready and wear new traditional attire and observe a fast throughout the day.

4. Women prepare various delicious foods such as halwa, poori, and other vegetables.

5. In the evening before sunset, they worship Chauth mata and offer the prepared food to the Goddess and recite the vrat katha.

6. They offer arghya to the Sun before it sets.

7. Once the moon rises, they see the moon first, offer arghya to the Moon, and then they see their husband's face and break their fast by drinking water.

8. After breaking the fast, they can eat the sattvik food.