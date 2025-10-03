When is Karwa Chauth? Date, shubh muhurat, upavas duration, moonrise time and more

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

India, China restore relationship, MEA confirms ‘normalisation’ after resuming direct flights to China, ‘This is in line with...’

India’s billionaire family offices face deeper scrutiny as Sebi plans to bring...; know details here

Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case

BIG trouble for Elon Musk: Tesla sued for faulty design after California student killed in Cybertruck crash

India vs West Indies: Dhruv Jurel slams maiden Test century, dedicates it to Kargil war hero father – Watch

Why don't you never hear your own snoring, is it dangerous?

Neha Dhupia celebrates her baby boy's 4th birthday with adorable throwback pics, shares sweet message

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

Meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

When is Karwa Chauth? Date, shubh muhurat, upavas duration, moonrise time and more

This fast is considered a symbol of love and sacrifice for their husbands.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

When is Karwa Chauth? Date, shubh muhurat, upavas duration, moonrise time and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is the most widely celebrated festival among married Hindu women, symbolising the love, commitment, and devotion between husband and wife. This day is observed by women to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands through fasting and special prayers.

On this day, married women (and sometimes unmarried women who wish for a good life partner) observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise. This fast is considered a symbol of love and sacrifice for their husbands.

When is Karwa Chauth?

  • Chaturthi Tithi Begins - October 9, 2025 - 10:54 PM
  • Chaturthi Tithi Ends - October 10, 2025 - 07:38 PM
  • Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat - October 10, 2025 - 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM
  • Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day - October 10, 2025 - 08:13 PM
  • Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - October 10, 2025 - 06:19 AM to 08:13 PM

What is the story behind Karva Chauth?

The Karva Chauth fast is often associated with many legends, the most famous of which is the story of Veervati, a queen whose intense love and devotion saved her husband's life. According to legend, Veervati celebrated Karva Chauth for the first time after her marriage.

However, unable to bear the hunger, she fainted. In an attempt to soothe her, her brothers convinced her that the moon had risen, forcing her to break her fast prematurely. Unfortunately, she received news of her husband's death soon after. Grief-stricken, she prayed to Goddess Parvati, who advised her to complete her fast with complete devotion. Miraculously, her husband was revived, symbolizing the power of unwavering faith and love.

Karva Chauth 2024 is a beautiful blend of tradition, love, and belief, where women express their devotion to their husbands by observing a day of fasting and prayer. The festival has evolved over time. It incorporates both traditional customs and modern elements, yet its core message remains the same: an enduring bond of love and respect between married couples.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Rituals

1. Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up.
2. Women in some regions consume Sargi before sunrise.
3. They get ready and wear new traditional attire and observe a fast throughout the day.
4. Women prepare various delicious foods such as halwa, poori, and other vegetables.
5. In the evening before sunset, they worship Chauth mata and offer the prepared food to the Goddess and recite the vrat katha.
6. They offer arghya to the Sun before it sets.
7. Once the moon rises, they see the moon first, offer arghya to the Moon, and then they see their husband's face and break their fast by drinking water.
8. After breaking the fast, they can eat the sattvik food.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
October 2025 festivals calendar: From Dussehra, Diwali to Chhath Puja; all dates you need to know
October 2025 festivals calendar: Dussehra to Diwali; all dates you need to know
Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…
Alia Bhatt has daughter Raha’s 18th birthday gift planned since…, it’s…
Elon Musk creates history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...
Elon Musk becomes first person ever to hit net worth of Rs...
Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them
Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE