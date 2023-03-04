When is Holi 2023? Is festival of colours on March 7 or 8? Know tithi, shubh muhurat here

Holi 2023| Photo: PTI

Holi is around the corner and people are all set to celebrate the festival of colours. One of the biggest festivals of the Hindu religion, Holi is a two-day celebration. Holi celebrations with Choti Holi, and Holika Dahan, followed by Dhulandi or Rangwali.

Holi is celebrated every year in the month of Phalgun as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival of colours falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7.

Holi 2023: Date and time

As per Drik Panchang, Purnima tithi begins at 4:17 pm on March 6 and ends at 6:09 pm on March 7. The Holika Dahan tithi will last from 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm on March 7. Additionally, the Bhadra Punchha will be from 12:43 am to 02:01 am, and the Bhadra Mukha is from 02:01 am to 04:11 am.

Read: Holi 2023: This Holi, try these 3 easy recipes of thandai at home to satisfy your cavings

Holi is the celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha and the victory of good over bad. Holi is an auspicious festival, celebrated with zest and enthusiasm.