Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

When is Holi 2023? Is festival of colours on March 7 or 8? Know tithi, shubh muhurat here

Know the correct date and time for the celebration of Holi 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

When is Holi 2023? Is festival of colours on March 7 or 8? Know tithi, shubh muhurat here
Holi 2023| Photo: PTI

Holi is around the corner and people are all set to celebrate the festival of colours. One of the biggest festivals of the Hindu religion, Holi is a two-day celebration. Holi celebrations with Choti Holi, and Holika Dahan, followed by Dhulandi or Rangwali. 

Holi is celebrated every year in the month of Phalgun as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival of colours falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7. 

Holi 2023: Date and time

As per Drik Panchang, Purnima tithi begins at 4:17 pm on March 6 and ends at 6:09 pm on March 7. The Holika Dahan tithi will last from 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm on March 7. Additionally, the Bhadra Punchha will be from 12:43 am to 02:01 am, and the Bhadra Mukha is from 02:01 am to 04:11 am.

Read: Holi 2023: This Holi, try these 3 easy recipes of thandai at home to satisfy your cavings

Holi is the celebration of the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha and the victory of good over bad. Holi is an auspicious festival, celebrated with zest and enthusiasm. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Decoding Shraddha Kapoor's sultry look in blue organza saree, check out
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you find dog hidden in THIS vintage sketch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.