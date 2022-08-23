Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

When is Hartalika Teej 2022? Know date, tithi, puja vidhi

Hartalika Teej: Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

When is Hartalika Teej 2022? Know date, tithi, puja vidhi
File Photo

Hartalika Teej is one of the important fasts observed in Hinduism. Hartalika Teej 2022 is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. Hartalika Teej fast is observed by both unmarried and married women.

READ | MAH MBA CET 2022 to begin TODAY, check exam day guidelines, do's and don'ts

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday - August 30, 2022. On this day, auspicious timing will begin from morning itself, which will last till 12:04 at night. It is believed that Goddess Parvati first observed this fast so that she gets married to Lord Shiva. By observing Hartalika Teej fast, the husband gets long life and happiness in married life.

Rules of Hartalika Teej fast 

Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed with very strict rules. On this day, women do not consume grains and water. The festival is celebrated by singing religious hymns at night on the day of the Hartalika Teej fast.

Hartalika Teej Puja rules 

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped on Hartalika Teej. Sculptures of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are made by hand using sand and black clay. Next morning after the aarti, offer vermilion to Goddess Parvati, and then end your fast.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.