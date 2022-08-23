When is Hartalika Teej 2022? Know date, tithi, puja vidhi

File Photo

Hartalika Teej is one of the important fasts observed in Hinduism. Hartalika Teej 2022 is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. Hartalika Teej fast is observed by both unmarried and married women.

READ | MAH MBA CET 2022 to begin TODAY, check exam day guidelines, do's and don'ts

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday - August 30, 2022. On this day, auspicious timing will begin from morning itself, which will last till 12:04 at night. It is believed that Goddess Parvati first observed this fast so that she gets married to Lord Shiva. By observing Hartalika Teej fast, the husband gets long life and happiness in married life.

Rules of Hartalika Teej fast

Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed with very strict rules. On this day, women do not consume grains and water. The festival is celebrated by singing religious hymns at night on the day of the Hartalika Teej fast.

Hartalika Teej Puja rules

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped on Hartalika Teej. Sculptures of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha are made by hand using sand and black clay. Next morning after the aarti, offer vermilion to Goddess Parvati, and then end your fast.