Eid is confirmed by the sighting of the crescent moon on the 29th day of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr 2025: Eid al-Fitr 2025 is expected on March 30 or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. It marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer. The Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, so the date changes every year.

How is the date of Eid decided?

Eid is confirmed by the sighting of the crescent moon on the 29th day of Ramadan. If the moon is seen, Eid is the next day. If not, Ramadan continues for one more day, and Eid falls on the 30th day. In 2025, if the moon is seen on March 29, Eid will be on March 30; otherwise, it will be on March 31.

Eid Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, and UK

Countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the USA, and the UK depend on moon sighting reports. Scholars will observe the moon on March 29, 2025. If sighted, Eid will be on March 30; if not, it will be on March 31. Official announcements will confirm the date.

Why Does the Eid Date Vary?

Different countries use different methods to decide Eid. Some follow local moon sightings, while others follow Saudi Arabia’s announcement. Time zones and weather conditions also affect moon visibility, leading to different dates worldwide.

Eid al-Fitr Celebrations

Eid begins with a special prayer at mosques or open grounds. People wear new clothes, visit family and friends, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive meals. A key tradition is giving Zakat al-Fitr, a donation to help those in need.

How do countries announce Eid dates?

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have moon sighting committees. In the USA and UK, Islamic organizations may follow local sightings or Saudi Arabia’s announcement. The final date is usually confirmed a day before Eid.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2025 dates: Check history, significance, rituals and more