When is Diwali 2023? Know date, time, significance, more

It is that of the year when the entire country is getting ready to light up diyas and embrace the grand celebrations of the festival of lights, Deepawali. Diwali is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement in the country. Deepawali signifies the victory of good over evil.

This festival is celebrated during the Kartika month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, which is the 15th day of the Kartik month.

On Diwali, devotees offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi seeking their blessings for wealth and prosperity. As per the Drik Panchang, this year the auspicious time to conduct the prayer will occur between 5:40 PM and 7:36 PM.

Diwali 2023: Timing

Pradosh Kaal: 5:29 PM to 8:08 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 5:39 PM to 7:35 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 2:44 PM on November 12

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 2:56 PM on November 13

Diwali 2023: Date-wise schedule of Puja