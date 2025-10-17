When is Dhanteras 2025, October 18 or 19? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja timing, rituals to invite good luck

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide

Jains in this Indian state buy 186 luxury cars in one mega deal for Rs...; get Rs 210000000 discount

Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery

Good News! Haryana government announces increase in old age pension to Rs 3200, here's everything you need to know

Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'

Russia's Putin issues BIG statement day after phone call with Trump: 'Moscow open to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed former India captain to achieve stunning 10kg weight loss

Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed fo

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor sho

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

When is Dhanteras 2025, October 18 or 19? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja timing, rituals to invite good luck

Dhanteras 2025 is celebrated by performing Lakshmi-Kubera Puja during Pradosh Kaal, lighting Yama Deepam, and purchasing gold or silver to invite wealth, prosperity, and protection.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

When is Dhanteras 2025, October 18 or 19? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja timing, rituals to invite good luck
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the grand five-day Diwali festival. It is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The word Dhanteras is derived from 'Dhan,' meaning wealth, and 'Teras,' referring to the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This sacred day is celebrated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Kubera, the God of riches.

In 2025, Dhanteras will be observed on Saturday, October 18. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:18 pm on October 18 and will end at 1:51 pm on October 19.

Dhanteras 2025 puja muhurat

Performing Dhanteras Puja during the Pradosh Kaal is considered most auspicious. This period aligns with Sthir Lagna, which ensures that Goddess Lakshmi stays permanently in one’s home.

Puja Muhurat: 07:12 pm to 08:16 pm

Duration: 1 hour 05 minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:45 pm to 08:16 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:12 pm to 09:07 pm

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Why 13 lamps are lit on Dhanteras, know its significance, where to place them for good luck

Important rituals of Dhanteras 2025

Dhanteras is not just about lighting lamps and performing Lakshmi Puja; it also holds spiritual and cultural meaning. Here are some important rituals observed on this day:

1. Dhanteras Puja (Lakshmi-Kubera Puja)

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera brings wealth, success, and prosperity. Devotees clean and decorate their homes, light diyas, and offer sweets, coins, and flowers to invoke their blessings.

2. Yama Deepam

In the evening, a special Diya for Yama, the God of Death, is lit outside the house, facing south. This ritual is believed to protect the family from untimely death and misfortune.

3. Dhanvantari Jayanti

Dhanteras is also celebrated as Lord Dhanvantari’s Jayanti, the God of Ayurveda and health. Devotees pray for good health and long life on this day.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know why buying gold, silver on this day is considered auspicious

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT..
Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other details
Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other
After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to discuss war in Ukraine
After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to try to...
Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, arrears to be paid in...
Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, ar
Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…
Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE