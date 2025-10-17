When is Dhanteras 2025, October 18 or 19? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja timing, rituals to invite good luck

Dhanteras 2025 is celebrated by performing Lakshmi-Kubera Puja during Pradosh Kaal, lighting Yama Deepam, and purchasing gold or silver to invite wealth, prosperity, and protection.

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the grand five-day Diwali festival. It is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The word Dhanteras is derived from 'Dhan,' meaning wealth, and 'Teras,' referring to the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This sacred day is celebrated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Kubera, the God of riches.

In 2025, Dhanteras will be observed on Saturday, October 18. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:18 pm on October 18 and will end at 1:51 pm on October 19.

Dhanteras 2025 puja muhurat

Performing Dhanteras Puja during the Pradosh Kaal is considered most auspicious. This period aligns with Sthir Lagna, which ensures that Goddess Lakshmi stays permanently in one’s home.

Puja Muhurat: 07:12 pm to 08:16 pm

Duration: 1 hour 05 minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 05:45 pm to 08:16 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:12 pm to 09:07 pm

Important r ituals of Dhanteras 2025

Dhanteras is not just about lighting lamps and performing Lakshmi Puja; it also holds spiritual and cultural meaning. Here are some important rituals observed on this day:

1. Dhanteras Puja (Lakshmi-Kubera Puja)

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera brings wealth, success, and prosperity. Devotees clean and decorate their homes, light diyas, and offer sweets, coins, and flowers to invoke their blessings.

2. Yama Deepam

In the evening, a special Diya for Yama, the God of Death, is lit outside the house, facing south. This ritual is believed to protect the family from untimely death and misfortune.

3. Dhanvantari Jayanti

Dhanteras is also celebrated as Lord Dhanvantari’s Jayanti, the God of Ayurveda and health. Devotees pray for good health and long life on this day.

