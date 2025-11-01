When is Dev Diwali 2025, and why is it celebrated across India? Know date, significance and other details

Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specifications, camera and other details
LIFESTYLE
Dev Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on November 5, marking the day gods are believed to descend to earth. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with diyas, prayers and grand festivities across India.
The divine festival of Dev Diwali (also known as Dev Deepawali) is just around the corner and will be celebrated on November 5, 2025, the full moon day or Kartik Purnima. Known as the 'Diwali of the Gods,' this spectacular festival turns the holy city of Varanasi into a glowing paradise as thousands of earthen lamps light up the ghats of River Ganga.
According to Hindu mythology, Dev Diwali marks the day when Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that on this day, the gods descend to earth to take a dip in the Ganga. To welcome them, devotees light diyas along the riverbanks, creating a mesmerising scene.
Though traditional rituals go back centuries, the grand lamp-lighting celebrations on Varanasi’s ghats became a major public event in recent decades. Today, the city hosts one of India’s most beautiful and spiritually charged celebrations, attracting visitors from across the world.
On Dev Diwali evening, nearly every ghat in Varanasi, from Dashashwamedh to Rajghat, glows with thousands of diyas. Devotees perform special Ganga Aarti, sing bhajans and float lamps on the river, turning the night into a sea of golden light. The city also celebrates Ganga Mahotsav, a cultural festival featuring classical music, dance performances and fireworks.
For many, witnessing Dev Diwali in Varanasi is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, where faith, light and beauty come together on the sacred banks of the Ganga. This year, as lamps flicker across the ghats, the city will once again remind everyone why it’s called the spiritual heart of India.