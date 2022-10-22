Search icon
Chhoti Diwali 2022: If Dhanteras is on October 23, when is Chhoti Diwali? Check the exact date, time here

Here is the answer to confusion over Chhoti Diwali date.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

Chhoti Diwali 2022: If Dhanteras is on October 23, when is Chhoti Diwali? Check the exact date, time here
Chhoti Diwali 2022 date | Photo: ANI

This year people are confused about the exact dates for Diwali and Chhoti Diwali. While some astrologers are saying that Chhoti Diwali should be celebrated on October 23, others are saying it should be celebrated on October 24. 

As per Hindu mythology, Chhoti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi is generally celebrated one day before Diwali. This year, the Chaturdashi tithi will begin on October 23 at 6:30 pm and will end on October 24 at 5:27 pm. 

As per Drik Panchang, Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali 2022 can be celebrated one day before or on the same day as Lakshmi Puja. As per belief, when Chaturdashi Tithi prevails before sunrise and Amavasya Tithi prevails after sunset then Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi puja is celebrated on the same day. Hence, this year, Choti Diwali can be celebrated both on October 23 and October 24. 

Read: Diwali, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan puja, Bhai Dooj, Narak Chaturdashi: Date, time, shubh muhurat

About Narak Chaturdashi

As per Hindu literature, Mahakali or Shakti is worshipped on this day because of the belief that the demon, Narakasur was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama.  Also known as Naraka-Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas is a day to abolish laziness and evil which creates hell in human life on Earth. 

The story also signifies the importance of cooperation and collaboration for a perfect partnership in a relationship.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Puja Vidhi

In some regions like Goa, paper-made effigies of Narakasura filled with firecrackers are made and they are burnt early in the morning. A bitter berry is crushed under the feet signifying the killing of Narakasura by Krishna. It symbolises evil and the removal of ignorance.

Chhoti Diwali 2022: Puja vidhi

On Naraka Chaturdashi’s morning, Abhyang Snan — a holy bath — is taken before sunrise. The application of kajal in the eyes is believed to keep away the nazar or evil eye. ‘Pooja’ is performed with oil, flowers, and sandalwood. 

