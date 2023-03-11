When is Chaitra Navratri 2023? Date, time, puja vidhi and significance

According to the Hindu calendar, four Navratris are celebrated in a year. Apart from Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, there are two Gupta Navratri. Nine forms of Maa Durga are worshiped on Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is going to start soon. During Chaitra Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshiped with rituals. The great festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp across the country. Maa Durga is called the goddess of happiness and prosperity. She pleases her devotees by fasting during Navratri and worshiping Maa Durga with full devotion. Also fulfills all their wishes. During the days of Navratri, people light unbroken light in their houses and worship the nine forms of the mother during these nine days. There is also a ritual of setting up an urn in Navratri. In such a situation, when is Navratri starting this year, when is the auspicious time for the installation of Kalash? Let's know...

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date and Muhurta

This year, the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra month will begin on March 21 at 10.52 pm. The next day, March 22, 2023, at 8.20 pm, this date will also end. And according to Udaya Tithi, Navratri will start from March 22, 2023.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta

On March 22, the Pratipada date is only till 8:20 in the morning. In such a situation, Ghat Sthapana i.e. Kalash Sthapana should be done before 8 o'clock. On March 22, the auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana is from 06.29 am to 07.39 am.

(Duration - 01 hour 10 minutes)

Ghatasthapana Puja vidhi

First of all, on Pratipada Tithi, take a bath early in the morning and take a pledge of worship.

Then after this, decorate the place of worship and keep a post where the urn is filled with water. After this wrap the Kalash with Kalava.

Then place mango and Ashoka leaves on top of the Kalash.

After this wrap the coconut with a red cloth and place it on top of the Kalash.

After this, invoke Maa Durga by lighting incense-lamps and start worshiping with the prescribed method of worshiping Maa Durga in the scriptures.