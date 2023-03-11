Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

When is Chaitra Navratri 2023? Date, time, puja vidhi and significance

This year, the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra month will begin on March 21 at 10.52 pm. The next day, March 22, 2023, at 8.20 pm, this date will also end. And according to Udaya Tithi, Navratri will start from March 22, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

When is Chaitra Navratri 2023? Date, time, puja vidhi and significance
When is Chaitra Navratri 2023? Date, time, puja vidhi and significance

According to the Hindu calendar, four Navratris are celebrated in a year. Apart from Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, there are two Gupta Navratri. Nine forms of Maa Durga are worshiped on Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is going to start soon. During Chaitra Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshiped with rituals. The great festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp across the country. Maa Durga is called the goddess of happiness and prosperity. She pleases her devotees by fasting during Navratri and worshiping Maa Durga with full devotion. Also fulfills all their wishes. During the days of Navratri, people light unbroken light in their houses and worship the nine forms of the mother during these nine days. There is also a ritual of setting up an urn in Navratri. In such a situation, when is Navratri starting this year, when is the auspicious time for the installation of Kalash? Let's know...

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date and Muhurta

This year, the Pratipada Tithi of Chaitra month will begin on March 21 at 10.52 pm. The next day, March 22, 2023, at 8.20 pm, this date will also end. And according to Udaya Tithi, Navratri will start from March 22, 2023.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta

On March 22, the Pratipada date is only till 8:20 in the morning. In such a situation, Ghat Sthapana i.e. Kalash Sthapana should be done before 8 o'clock. On March 22, the auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana is from 06.29 am to 07.39 am.
(Duration - 01 hour 10 minutes)

Ghatasthapana Puja vidhi

First of all, on Pratipada Tithi, take a bath early in the morning and take a pledge of worship.
Then after this, decorate the place of worship and keep a post where the urn is filled with water. After this wrap the Kalash with Kalava.
Then place mango and Ashoka leaves on top of the Kalash.
After this wrap the coconut with a red cloth and place it on top of the Kalash.
After this, invoke Maa Durga by lighting incense-lamps and start worshiping with the prescribed method of worshiping Maa Durga in the scriptures.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore
Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How rich is Isha Ambani? Mukesh Ambani's only daughter wanted to be a teacher
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.