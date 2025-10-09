When is Ahoi Ashtami this year: October 13 or 14?

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 will be observed on Monday, October 13, with the puja muhurat from 6:07 PM to 7:19 PM IST. Mothers across northern India will fast and pray for the well-being and longevity of their children, honoring deep-rooted cultural traditions.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date and timing

This year, Ahoi Ashtami will be observed on Monday, October 13, 2025. The Ashtami Tithi starts at 12:24 PM on October 13 and continues until 11:09 AM on October 14. The auspicious puja time (muhurta) is from 6:07 PM to 7:19 PM, offering devotees the ideal window to perform their prayers and rituals. The evening star sighting is expected at 6:28 PM, while the moon rises at 12:09 AM on October 14. Families carefully plan their fasting and puja activities around these timings to ensure the rituals are observed properly and blessings for their children are received.

Significance and rituals of Ahoi Ashtami

Ahoi Ashtami is a popular festival in northern India, celebrated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The festival is dedicated to Ahoi Mata, believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati. On this day, mothers observe a strict fast, praying for their children’s health, happiness, and long life.

One of the most important rituals involves drawing or decorating a picture of Ahoi Mata with her children, often called 'Ahoi Mata ki Chitthi,' which symbolises a mother’s love, protection, and blessings for her kids. Devotees perform the puja during the auspicious muhurat, offering sweets, water, and other offerings to the deity. The fast is broken only after sighting the evening stars, marking the completion of the day’s prayers and devotion.

Ahoi Ashtami occurs about eight days before Diwali and a few days after Karwa Chauth, placing it right in the heart of India’s festive season. The festival emphasises the importance of family, maternal love, and children’s well-being, while also preserving centuries-old cultural and spiritual traditions.

With its beautiful customs and devotion-filled observances, Ahoi Ashtami continues to be a festival that strengthens familial bonds and celebrates the sacred relationship between mother and child.