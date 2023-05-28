When Dhirubhai Ambani ‘prank called’ badi bahu Nita Ambani; how she almost rejected Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have remained the power couple of India for several decades now, with three successful children and a luxury and ultra-expensive lifestyle. However, their love story began with a “prank call” made by Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani.

Nita Ambani’s father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani was the one who had kickstarted the couple’s love story. In fact, it was Nita Ambani’s dance performance at a cultural event that left the Ambanis impressed, selecting her to be their badi bahu.

As Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani were left smitten by Nita Dalal Ambani, the Reliance founder decided to give the Dalal family a call, asking for Nita’s hand in marriage for his elder son Mukesh Ambani.

Dhirubhia Ambani decided to give a call to Nita Ambani, but the latter thought that it was a prank call and almost ended up rejecting Mukesh Ambani, nearly missing out on the chance to be the badi bahu of the most influential family in India.

When Dhirubhai Ambani called Nita Ambani, she could not believe that it was the business tycoon himself who had rung her, and ended up rejecting the call. She first slammed the phone after saying that Dhirubhai was joking and it was a prank call.

When the phone rang once again, Nita Ambani had an angry and hilarious response – “If you are Dhirubhai Ambani, I’m Elizabeth Taylor.” When the phone rang the third time, Nita’s father picked up and realized that it was indeed the richest man in India on the other side of the call.

Finally, Nita Ambani talked to Dhirubhai Ambani who expressed his interest in marrying his son Mukesh Ambani to her. Dhirubhai then visited the Dalal household three times and both Nita and Mukesh were introduced, kicking off their love story.

Eventually, Mukesh Ambani ended up proposing to Nita Ambani when the couple was on a long drive.

