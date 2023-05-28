Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

When Dhirubhai Ambani ‘prank called’ badi bahu Nita Ambani; how she almost rejected Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani recalled how her father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani had once “prank called” her, leaving her angry and surprised.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

When Dhirubhai Ambani ‘prank called’ badi bahu Nita Ambani; how she almost rejected Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have remained the power couple of India for several decades now, with three successful children and a luxury and ultra-expensive lifestyle. However, their love story began with a “prank call” made by Mukesh Ambani’s father Dhirubhai Ambani.

Nita Ambani’s father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani was the one who had kickstarted the couple’s love story. In fact, it was Nita Ambani’s dance performance at a cultural event that left the Ambanis impressed, selecting her to be their badi bahu.

As Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani were left smitten by Nita Dalal Ambani, the Reliance founder decided to give the Dalal family a call, asking for Nita’s hand in marriage for his elder son Mukesh Ambani.

Dhirubhia Ambani decided to give a call to Nita Ambani, but the latter thought that it was a prank call and almost ended up rejecting Mukesh Ambani, nearly missing out on the chance to be the badi bahu of the most influential family in India.

When Dhirubhai Ambani called Nita Ambani, she could not believe that it was the business tycoon himself who had rung her, and ended up rejecting the call. She first slammed the phone after saying that Dhirubhai was joking and it was a prank call.

When the phone rang once again, Nita Ambani had an angry and hilarious response – “If you are Dhirubhai Ambani, I’m Elizabeth Taylor.” When the phone rang the third time, Nita’s father picked up and realized that it was indeed the richest man in India on the other side of the call.

Finally, Nita Ambani talked to Dhirubhai Ambani who expressed his interest in marrying his son Mukesh Ambani to her. Dhirubhai then visited the Dalal household three times and both Nita and Mukesh were introduced, kicking off their love story.

Eventually, Mukesh Ambani ended up proposing to Nita Ambani when the couple was on a long drive.

READ | Nita Dalal Ambani’s father worked at this billionaire’s firm; Story of Mukesh Ambani’s wife's life before marriage

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.