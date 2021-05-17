What to do if marriage is late: Dr Vinay Bajrangi

What to do if my marriage is getting delayed is a usual question that can trigger a person’s mind on reaching the marriageable age. It starts bothering more in the case of a female & her family.

In this situation, we often rush to the astrologers & we are told to perform some of the other rituals. Now, if there is a delay in marriage & performing remedies were the only solutions, all life problems can be taken care of by performing some rituals. But what can a person do him/herself to prevent and overcome such situations?

So we spoke to Dr Vinay Bajrangi, one of the best astrologers in India, on why there is inordinate delay in some marriages and what can a person do in the initial stage itself to minimise the reasons for late marriage?

He gave some important clues about late marriage reasons and what can one do if marriage is getting late. He also explained some important points as to what happens when the marriage gets late.

Here are excerpts of his answers on what to do if marriage is delayed.

Question - What are the main reasons for delay in marriage?

Dr Vinay Bajrangi - There are two types of reasons for a delay in marriage. One, some specific planetary position in your horoscope for late marriage. Second, the reasons created by the person him/herself, the relatives and some other compelling circumstances or maybe some other priorities resulting in delay of marriage.

I want to start with human & self-created reasons for the delay in marriage.

You see, many a time too high career aspiration of a person puts the priority of marriage in the second gear. This, you know, has become equally applicable to women also. My only suggestion here is that both are equally important, so better draw a line of priority between these two aspects. Everything has an age for it. Till here, it is still understood & manageable. But now I come to another important reason for late marriage i.e closest relatives becoming reasons for a delay in marriage. Some specific positions of planets like the Moon ( mother), Sun ( father), Mercury, and Mars ( siblings) in the birth chart of the native can become reasons for late marriage. And in case the ascendant or Ascendant Lord of the native in question is a little weak, these factors can contribute majorly to late marriage according to birth details. I know what I am saying, but I have reasons to say this, and we can see all these reasons for late marriage from the horoscope.

Question - How to know the reasons for late marriage from the horoscope?

Dr Vinay Bajrangi - Now come to the astrological reasons for the delay in marriage or late marriage. With a little astrology knowledge, one knows that we see 1st, 4th, 7th, and 8th house for marriage. 1st house is seen for marriage and the 9th house for the quality of marriage. However, the most important house seen for marriage is the 7th house. If the 7th house has a relationship with Saturn, it leads to late marriage. Why because Saturn by nature, is a slow planet. A weak Venus, or influence of some malefic planets Rahu, Ketu, Mars in the 7th house causes late marriage. Also, if the 7th house is empty or only have malefic planets, it leads to a delay in marriage.

But now I come to another critical factor of late marriage i.e impact of late and untimely marriage on our life. If a marriage is delayed for whatever reasons, as explained above, it reduces your chance of getting the best life partner as you would have missed a good no of probable matches for you. With late marriage, the person can face issues in natural childbirth, other health issues due to age, distraction towards others, or maybe charm for getting married fades away. It can be due to increasing responsibilities on other aspects like parents, siblings, and another factor of stubbornness and less adjustability in nature. You cannot deny these tendencies in a normal human being.

One can read a more comprehensive narration on reasons for a delay in marriage on my website. But one should not draw any inference in common as all such reasons for late marriage would be person-specific.

Question - What is the role of a good astrologer in marriage?

Dr Vinay Bajrangi - A good marriage astrologer can play an important role in marriage in any way. In brief, any good marriage astrologer can tell you the right time for your marriage. In each person’s life, there are few cycles, Dasha and transits that support marriage. Your efforts outside these cycles yield poor results. Another significant thing is a good marriage astrologer can give you predictions for your life partner based on your birth details. S(he) can tell you about career, personality, background, direction, location, and all possible parameters of the life partner. This narrows down your search looking for the best soul mate and helps in a timely marriage.

Next is to match the relationship between the two persons for life between them and their respective families. I am not referring to Mathematical Guna Milan, but I mean overall matching of marriage compatibility from birth details. Once you can follow these simple steps, I think your buddy marriage astrologer has done the job. Following all these steps does not mean that an astrologer is governing you, but it simply gives you some important guidelines in marrying in time, with the right life partner, and enjoy the married life. Let me also tell you another important factor: the connection between your married life and career. Your 7th house, the marriage house, has a direct connection to boost your career. So the role of a good marriage astrologer is also to read the connection between your 7th house and 10th house with your spouse collectively. Many astrologers err while advising on these two aspects of life, but I do it quite profoundly.

This was Dr Vinay Bajrangi to reveal some important roles of marriage astrology. Read more about him on his website www.vinaybajrangi.com or contact his office on +91 9278555588/9278665588.

(Disclaimer: This is featured content)