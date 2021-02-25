'What's wrong with you guys?': Raw Mango's new collection has Internet divided

We've all heard the phrase, 'fashion is more art than art is'. As we all know, when speaking of art creative liberty is the key to expression. So, taking that same liberty to showcase their latest collection 'Other', fashion brand Raw Mango recently came up with a campaign that did not make much sense for a section of netizens. Confused about what feelings the 'Other' collection evoked in them, a section of netizens slammed the brand for coming up with a campaign as "poor" as this.

While many could say that fashion does not necessarily has to make sense to all, but before you jump the gun, let's tell you a little about why the users thought that the way in which the collection was showcased was "bizarre" and downright "disturbing".

Best known for its luxurious fabrics, Indian textiles and handlooms, particularly their sarees, Raw Mango is a brand that is preferred by several Bollywood leading ladies including Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan and Dia Mirza among others.

And while the brand mostly adheres to simple photoshoots to showcase their line, this time around it pushed the envelope a little too far, or so the netizens believe.

Following their artistic instincts, the brand went a little 'dark' and 'supernatural' this time for their photoshoot theme and had their models' faces painted in red and green with their original eyes covered with oversized ceramic ones crafted by artist Vikramaditya Sharma.

The line the models were showcasing included sarees, coats, palazzos, jackets, kurtas, shirts, skirts and more.

Soo after the brand posted photos from the shoot on their Instagram and Twitter handles, netizens flooded the comments section with their views of it.

"What's wrong with you guys," wrote a user. "Your this ad campaign is terrible," wrote another.

"Omg so scary. What's the point here???like why!!!" commented a social media user. "What a disturbing ad Campaign," commented yet another user. "What are these horrible pics!!! Very disturbing!!" wrote yet another Instagram user. "The frightening pic doesn't let us look at the design... Something is wrong with ur creative team.." wrote another.

However, there was a section of users who really liked the campaign and found the concept interesting.

"I wanted to know the master mind behind this! I loved the portrayal. There are a few people who go against the tide. Its worth it," wrote a user. "Loving the series," commented yet another user.

"I love this series @raw_mango , otherness which in the current world is often demonised this portrayal is a breath of fresh air," wrote yet another user.

In one of the many posts on their social media handle, the brand described the collection as "Supernatural as natural. Surreal as real. What lies between. Alarms which protect.Work with the given. The Other, within."

