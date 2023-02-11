What's the reason behind public bathroom doors never touching the ground?

Picture: Pixabay

Have you ever noticed how public bathroom doors never seem to touch the ground? There's a reason for this, and it's actually pretty practical.

Bathroom door's bottom gap aids in limiting the spread of bacteria and germs. The different bacteria and other germs that are present on the floor might easily contaminate a bathroom door that touches the ground. In public restrooms when many people are using the same facilities, this can be a significant problem.

The bottom of the door has a gap to allow for optimum ventilation, which reduces the accumulation of odors and moisture. For people using the restroom, moisture can result in the growth of mold and mildew, which can be unhealthy.

The provision of accessibility for those with disabilities is another reason why public restroom doors don't touch the floor. For those using wheelchairs, walkers, or other assistive devices, there is an opening at the bottom of the door that makes entry easier. Additionally, it makes it simpler for those who have trouble moving around to determine whether the restroom is occupied before going in.

Doors for public restrooms are designed with fire safety in mind. In the case of a fire, heat and smoke from the bathroom can escape through the space at the bottom of the door. This can assist limit the spread of the fire and give people using the restroom a safer escape route.

