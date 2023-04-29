Search icon
What's the price of ring adorned with over 50,000 diamonds? Mumbai jeweller sets world record

The stunning piece was made using recycled gold and used diamonds with a staggering 50,907 diamonds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

With a staggering 50,907 diamonds, an Indian jewellery company broke the record for the highest number of diamonds placed in a single ring according to Guinness World Records (GWR). Furthermore, they entirely made the piece out of recycled materials.

The Guinness World Records official handle posted the video displaying this masterpiece jewellery on Twitter.  H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. broke this record. The entire ring was constructed from recycled materials. The stunning piece was made using recycled gold and used diamonds.

How much does a diamond-studded ring cost?

According to the GWR, the ring is priced at $785,645, or about Rs 6,42,22,943.35 (more than Rs 6 crore). The ring was completed in around nine months. The ring is appropriately named Eutierria, which refers to becoming one with the environment, and features a sunflower with a butterfly subtly atop.

The managing director of H.K Designs noted that, “The HK Group believes that dreams don’t 'come true', they are 'made true'. It starts with a dream. Add faith, and it becomes a belief. Add action, and it becomes a part of life. Add perseverance, and it becomes a goal in sight. Add patience and time, and it ends with a dream 'made true'. It was our dream to create a rare piece of art that is in a class by itself, which I believe we have achieved by creating this ring.”

Since the video was shared, it has garnered over 13,000 views on social media. After defeating SWA Diamonds, another Indian jewellery company, H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. took possession of the record. With 24,679 diamonds, they produced a mushroom-shaped ring. The new record-breaking ring contains 50,907 diamonds.

 

 

