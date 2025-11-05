What’s on Virat Kohli’s no-regret cheat plate? Paneer khurchan, cassata ice cream and more

Once in an Instagram chat with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, Kohli talked about his transformation journey, inspired by Shankar Basu.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turns 37 today, marking over 15 years of his dominance in world cricket. Beyond skill and style, the current Indian team is also associated with fitness, and the captain himself is credited with this transformation. Virat Kohli's remarkable fitness transformation is an inspiring story for many of his fans and teammates.

To achieve better results on the field, Kohli has also adopted a vegetarian diet. However, Virat Kohli has often mentioned how much he loved to eat, and the Indian captain has once again reiterated that he still has a foodie inside him, but he just doesn't let it fester.

Once in an Instagram chat with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, Kohli talked about his transformation journey, inspired by Shankar Basu.

During the conversation, Chhetri also asked Virat Kohli what he would like to eat if he had a complete break from the gym and didn't have to worry about the consequences.

Chhetri asked, "If you were given anything to eat for a day without any mental or physical stress, what would you eat?"

"Since it's about food, I'll get up early. There's a big foodie inside me, and I won't let him get up. So, I'll buy Marie biscuits, then skim the milk, and make a sandwich with 20 biscuits. I'll keep them in the fridge. This will be the sweet dish after breakfast."

After that, I'll eat two plates of chole bhature with pickle, then buy lassi from Sadar Bazaar, and then eat the biscuits I've kept in the fridge.

Then I'll rest for a while. For lunch, I'll eat two plates of rajma rice. For evening snack, I'll have paneer patties with hot sweet chutney, not any ordinary chutney. For dinner, I'll have dal makhani, garlic naan, paneer khurchan, and then gulab jamun with ice cream.

But after that, I won't sleep; I'll go for a walk, then eat cassata ice cream, followed by a mouth freshener."

