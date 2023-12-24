What's 30-30-30, viral weight loss trick? Here's all you need to know

Headlines

‘Never eaten beef nor…’: YouTuber Kamiya Jani clarifies amid Jagannath temple visit row; check post

WFI Election Row: Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form ad-hoc panel to run wrestling body

‘Although late, there is…’: Geeta Phogat reacts to suspension of newly-elected WFI body

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Nepal to send jewels, clothes, sweets for Ram Mandir consecration: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Liquor in GIFT city: Why ‘dry state’ Gujarat allowed hotels & clubs in GIFT city to serve liquor?

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rajkumar Hirani Film To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Big Screen

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

8 amazing health benefits of chia seeds in winter

9 vitamin C-rich foods to brighten your plate

Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, Lulia Vantur arrive at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Liquor in GIFT city: Why ‘dry state’ Gujarat allowed hotels & clubs in GIFT city to serve liquor?

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rajkumar Hirani Film To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan | Big Screen

Vicky Kaushal Creates History, Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Followed By Instagram | Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

As Salaar breaks records, Prabhas fans slam astrologer Venu Swamy for predicting he will have to rebuild his career

Siddhant Chaturvedi says his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday was 'ice-breaker' for them: 'It never actually...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

What's 30-30-30, viral weight loss trick? Here's all you need to know

30-30-30 weight loss approach is a ludicrous strategy becoming popular on social media for ideal weight loss.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Numerous viral weight loss techniques are emerging as a result of the biological and cosmetic necessity to maintain the ideal weight. Some of these highly popular hacks have large and knowledgeable followers, which inspires others to pursue the suit. Similarly, the 30-30-30 weight loss approach is a ludicrous strategy becoming popular on social media. But let's know what this is. 30-30-30 weight loss approach

Nutrition

Spend 30% of your dietary attention on eating a healthful, well-balanced diet. Incorporate a range of complete foods, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and healthy fats. Aim for a plate that is vibrant and displays a range of nutrition. To prevent overindulging, be mindful of portion proportions. To minimize energy crashes and needless nibbling, aim for balanced meals that give you energy throughout the day. Water is an essential part of any nutrition plan. Drink as much water as possible each day because it's important for maintaining body functions and general health.

Exercise

Set aside 30% of your workout time for cardiovascular activities. Exercises that improve heart health, boost stamina, and burn calories include jogging, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking. Strength training should take up an additional 30% of your workout regimen. To increase muscle strength, boost metabolism, and advance general functional fitness, incorporate bodyweight exercises, resistance training, or weightlifting. Exercises for flexibility and conscious movement, such as Pilates or yoga, should take up 30% time. These exercises strengthen the mind-body link by promoting flexibility, joint health, and mental relaxation.

Mindfulness

Make eating a thoughtful activity for you. As you chew, pay attention to your body's signals of hunger and fullness. Savor and appreciate every bite. An improved relationship with food and improved digestion can result from this exercise. When you exercise, practice awareness. During an exercise, concentrate on your breath, the feelings in your body, and the here and now. In addition to improving the efficiency of your workouts, this also supports mental health. Give mindfulness techniques like deep breathing or meditation a chunk of your day. These exercises help to maintain emotional equilibrium generally, lower stress levels, and enhance mental clarity.

The goal of the 30-30-30 technique is to integrate mindful practices into three main aspects of life—exercise, mindfulness, and nutrition—in order to create a comprehensive and balanced lifestyle.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, now owns Rs 95000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Delhi excise policy case: Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

COVID-19 surge in India: Check signs, symptoms of JN.1 variant

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE