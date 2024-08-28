What Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta wore for Janmashtami celebrations?

The Ambani ladies never fail when it comes to fashion and they proved it yet again.

During the Ambani family's Janmashtami celebrations, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta looked stunning in traditional outfits. A video shared on social media shows them dancing to the song Woh Kisna Hai.

Their graceful performance, paired with beautiful ethnic wear, added to the festive spirit of the event. Here's what they wore for the Janmashtami celebrations.

Isha Ambani chose a mauve and gold anarkali gown adorned with heavy sequin embellishments. The outfit featured full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a floor-length silhouette. Isha styled her look with loose wavy hair, statement jewellery, and striking makeup.

Nita Ambani donned a sindoori red lehenga choli set, embellished with gold zardozi work and broad patti borders. She completed her look with a heavily embellished dupatta, a mang tika, jhumkis, a choker necklace, and kadhas.

Shloka Mehta complemented her mother-in-law and sister-in-law in a hot pink lehenga set. Her outfit featured a cropped blouse with quarter-length sleeves, tassel embellishments, and a slit neckline. Shloka styled her ensemble with bangles, gold kadhas, a tightly-secured ponytail, jhumkis, a mang tika, and striking glam.