What is viral skincare trend Korean 'Glass Skin'? See steps to achieve it

Korean glass skin | Photo: Pixabay

A Korean skincare trend called 'Glass skin' is being hugely talked about these days. Many social media influencers are sharing tips to get this skin. Basically, glass skin is a dewy and plump look on the face that is achieved by using multiple layers of hydrating products.

The term 'Glass skin' is used to refer to exceptionally smooth, even-toned skin that is so clean and clear, it appears like a glass. The glass skin trend is going viral on social media, as it gives a very youthful glow. People trying to achieve this type skin and videos on tips to achieve the glass skin by many skincare influencers are going viral.

Read: Shloka Mehta wore this diamond-emerald necklace on her wedding day, ‘raanihaar’ worth over Rs 3 crore

Glass skin: How to achieve it?

Following these few steps can make your