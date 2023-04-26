Search icon
What is viral skincare trend Korean 'Glass Skin'? See steps to achieve it

Know what is the Korean glass skin trend that has become the talk of the town.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Korean glass skin | Photo: Pixabay

A Korean skincare trend called 'Glass skin' is being hugely talked about these days. Many social media influencers are sharing tips to get this skin. Basically, glass skin is a dewy and plump look on the face that is achieved by using multiple layers of hydrating products. 

The term 'Glass skin' is used to refer to exceptionally smooth, even-toned skin that is so clean and clear, it appears like a glass. The glass skin trend is going viral on social media, as it gives a very youthful glow. People trying to achieve this type skin and videos on tips to achieve the glass skin by many skincare influencers are going viral.

Glass skin: How to achieve it?

Following these few steps can make your

  • Cleansing water/oil and foam cleansers 
  • Exfoliators
  • Toners
  • Essences
  • Serum/Face oils
  • Moisturizers
  • Sunscreens
  • Face Mask.  

