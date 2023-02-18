Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

What is viral Dolphin skin trend? After Korean glass skin, know how to achieve dolphin skin

Dolphin skin is the new trend, which refers to having a glowing, radiant, or, in effect, wet or out-of-the-water look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

What is viral Dolphin skin trend? After Korean glass skin, know how to achieve dolphin skin
File photo

After Korean Glass glow skin trend, another viral trend that is taking the world by storm is 'Dolphin skin'. But what is Dolphin Skin? This skincare or makeup routine promises to achieve a soft, lustrous, dewy complexion that looks out of water makeup look. However, this Dolphin skin is similar to Korean Glass skin, skincare that makes the skin transparent and clear so that it reflects light like glass and looks perfect.

Skincare routine for Dolphin skin: 

Exfoliate: Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells and can clear pores. It is known to prevent outbreaks of mild acne and makes skin brighter and smoother. 

Cleanse: To achieve Dolphin skin, use hydrating cleanser. The facial cleanser helps to remove impurities and makes skin fresh. This helps to remove oil, dirt and dead skin cells. It makes your skin look skin clear, healthy, and radiant.

Serum: Serum boost collagen in your skin, making it firm and plumpy. Using a serum is important for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. By choosing a serum that is formulated to address your skin's specific needs, you can help prevent skin issues and achieve your best complexion.

Moisturiser: Moisturizing can reduce the chance of extreme dryness or oiliness. It is an important step to achieving Dolphin skin. It makes the skin healthy and glowing. This also repairs the skin, rejuvenates it.

Hydrate: Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for learning how to achieve clear skin as well as for the health of your body. You may hydrate your skin in many different ways, such as by applying a moisturiser or by drinking more water. 

Makeup tips for dolphin skin:

  • In this skincare foundation and lots of highlighters is important
  • Use Liquid or cream-based highlighters 
  • Use Liquid or cream-based blush
  • Use a non-alcoholic setting spray 
  • Use Setting spray which can add a glossy sheen 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.