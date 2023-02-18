What is viral Dolphin skin trend? After Korean glass skin, know how to achieve dolphin skin

File photo

After Korean Glass glow skin trend, another viral trend that is taking the world by storm is 'Dolphin skin'. But what is Dolphin Skin? This skincare or makeup routine promises to achieve a soft, lustrous, dewy complexion that looks out of water makeup look. However, this Dolphin skin is similar to Korean Glass skin, skincare that makes the skin transparent and clear so that it reflects light like glass and looks perfect.

Skincare routine for Dolphin skin:

Exfoliate: Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells and can clear pores. It is known to prevent outbreaks of mild acne and makes skin brighter and smoother.

Cleanse: To achieve Dolphin skin, use hydrating cleanser. The facial cleanser helps to remove impurities and makes skin fresh. This helps to remove oil, dirt and dead skin cells. It makes your skin look skin clear, healthy, and radiant.

Serum: Serum boost collagen in your skin, making it firm and plumpy. Using a serum is important for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. By choosing a serum that is formulated to address your skin's specific needs, you can help prevent skin issues and achieve your best complexion.

Moisturiser: Moisturizing can reduce the chance of extreme dryness or oiliness. It is an important step to achieving Dolphin skin. It makes the skin healthy and glowing. This also repairs the skin, rejuvenates it.

Hydrate: Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for learning how to achieve clear skin as well as for the health of your body. You may hydrate your skin in many different ways, such as by applying a moisturiser or by drinking more water.

Makeup tips for dolphin skin: