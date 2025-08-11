What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?

Vikings diet is making a comeback, here's all you need to know before trying this mid-11th century diet.

The Vikings, who were seafaring Scandinavians from the late 8th to the mid-11th centuries, maintained a well-balanced diet. This diet is experiencing a resurgence as more individuals emphasize whole, locally sourced foods. These Scandinavian people originated from what is now Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. They were known for raiding, trading, exploring, and settling in various parts of Europe and beyond.

What is Vikings Diet?

The 'Vikings Diet', also known as the 'Nordic diet', is composed of food items that vary based on geographical location, social status, and the season.

For example, in coastal regions, fish was a dietary staple for Vikings, who consumed cod, herring, and eel. They also included seafood like mussels and oysters in their diet. Additionally, they cultivated and consumed grains such as barley, oats, and rye, which were used to make bread, porridge, and beer.

Vikings also ate fruits like berries, apples, and plums, along with vegetables like cabbage, carrots, and onions. Dairy products like milk, cheese, and butter from cows, goats, and sheep were also part of their diet.

What are the advantages Vikings Diet?

During an interview with Fox News Digital, registered dietitian and food blogger Lauren Harris-Pincus discussed the Vikings diet, its advantages, and potential drawbacks.

Harris-Pincus said that the Vikings were "limited to the foods available to them at the time." She added, "Their diet focused on clean, sustainable foods, which is why we are discussing its health benefits today."

She mentioned that the Viking diet closely resembles contemporary wellness plans.

The expert also noted that fiber-rich carbohydrates, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains, "support gut health and help to prevent lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers."

What are the side effects of Vikings Diet?

The Viking diet may also present some nutritional drawbacks. "This diet contains a significant amount of meat and animal fat compared to the Mediterranean diet," Harris-Pincus stated.

While the diet's emphasis on whole, minimally processed foods is appealing, Harris-Pincus advises against replicating it entirely. “It’s not important, wise, or practical to follow the Viking diet exactly in our current food environment,” she says.

How to add this in your diet?

To channel the Viking spirit in your meals, consider taking inspiration from their diet while adapting it to modern health needs. According to Harris-Pincus, this can be achieved by emphasising whole foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains in your diet. These foods were staples in the Viking diet and can provide essential nutrients and fiber. By incorporating more whole foods into your meals, you can create a balanced and nutritious diet that draws from the Viking approach to eating.

How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?

To make the Viking diet work for modern times, it's also important to limit highly processed foods that are high in sugar, fat, and sodium. Reducing red meat consumption and replacing some animal fats with plant-based alternatives can also be beneficial. Cooking at home allows you to control the ingredients and portion sizes of your meals, making it easier to make healthy choices. By focusing on whole foods and cutting down on ultra-processed items, you can create a diet that is both inspired by the Vikings and tailored to your modern needs