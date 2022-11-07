Search icon
What is total lunar eclipse? Get all the details about Chandra Grahan here

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and turn red, also called the blood moon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:57 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

A fortnight after the partial solar eclipse, a total lunar eclipse is going to be visible in India and some parts of the world on November 8. This will be the second and last lunar eclipse of 2022. On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth's shadow and turn red, also called the blood moon. Such a beautiful sight will be visible even after almost 3 years. 

Read: Lunar Eclipse on November 8: NASA explains reason behind red color of 'Blood Moon'

Total lunar eclipse will be visible in these countries:
Apart from parts of India and neighboring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Russia, this celestial phenomenon will also be visible in other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, the North Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean.

What is a total lunar eclipse?
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow region on a full moon day, at which time this eclipse occurs for some time. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon come in one line. Due to which the moon goes into the shadow of the earth. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls in the darkest part of the Earth's dark shadow, which is called the umbra. When the Moon is inside the shadow, it turns red. Because of this phenomenon, a lunar eclipse is sometimes called a "blood moon".

Phases of a total lunar eclipse to happen on November 8 in India

  • Partial lunar eclipse begins - 2.39 pm
  • Total lunar eclipse begins - 3.46 pm
  • Maximum total lunar eclipse - 4:29 pm
  • Total lunar eclipse ends - 5:11 pm
  • Moonset - 6.19 am

Lunar eclipse in India
Also known as a lunar eclipse in India, the total lunar eclipse will be visible only from the eastern parts while a partial eclipse will be visible from most parts of India. The total lunar eclipse will not be completely visible from everywhere, he said, adding that the beginning of the partial phase of the eclipse will be seen from some countries in the US.

