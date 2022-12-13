What is the Ayurvedic concept of Nidra? Know all about its 3 types

Representational image

When the mind comes to the obedience center in the middle of the forehead and we continue to experience it as a witness, then it is called meditation. When the mind comes to the cycle of obedience, but there is no sense of witness, then it is called sleep. Getting enough sleep is essential to stay fit. Sleep gives rest to our organs and fills them with new energy, due to which the body gets ready again for the next day. Sleep brings newness to the body as well as the mind, intellect and senses. Sleep is a goddess, energy that keeps us energetic throughout life. By the way, when the Tama component increases in the body, then sleep comes and when the sattva component increases, one wakes up. It is natural to sleep and it is natural to wake up.

According to Ayurveda, there are three types of sleep - natural sleep, in which one wakes up by nature. Second- tamasic sleep, in which even after getting up the person falls asleep again and third- vicious sleep, in which the person sleeps more due to some illness. Tamasic sleep is bad in this. It creates laziness and laziness is the biggest enemy of a person. Due to lack of sleep, the power of the body decreases and many diseases surround it, the body becomes sick.

Lack of sleep is becoming a big problem today. No matter how good the bed is, if there is no sleep in the eyes, then he starts biting the bed too. In reality, when the senses and the mind get tired of working and withdraw from the outside world, then sleep comes naturally. But until the mind is detached from the world and only the senses become quiet, then one cannot sleep. Even if he comes, he keeps seeing different types of dreams in his sleep.

For deep sleep, have food about two hours before sleeping at night. Sleep early at night. Do not keep your head in the north direction while sleeping, do not activate your mind after dinner, and fix the time of sleeping. Do not think after lying in bed. Before going to sleep, do deep breathing, Bhramari Pranayama and chanting Om is very beneficial because by doing this the running mind stops and the still mind will give deep sleep. Our actions during the day affect our sleep at night. So be happy and enthusiastic throughout the day. Work with the body during the day, exercise and keep the mind stress-free, for deep sleep it is necessary for the body to be tired and the mind stress-free.