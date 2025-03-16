A survey by Bumble in 2022 found that 61% of Indian respondents were open to polygamous relationships.

In today's changing dating world, a new trend called solo polyamory is gaining popularity. Unlike traditional relationships that focus on love and commitment, solo polyamory allows people to have multiple romantic or sexual partners without being committed to anyone. This trend is especially popular among younger generations who value independence and personal freedom over long-term relationships.

What is solo polyamory?

Solo polyamory is a type of open relationship where individuals date multiple people but do not consider themselves committed to any one partner. They enjoy emotional and physical connections while keeping their independence. Unlike traditional relationships, there are no expectations of exclusivity, marriage, or long-term commitments.

Why is it becoming popular?

Many young people today prefer personal growth and career success over settling down. According to relationship experts, they are moving away from traditional ideas of love and marriage. Instead of searching for "the one," they focus on experiencing relationships without restrictions.

A survey by Bumble in 2022 found that 61% of Indian respondents were open to polygamous relationships. While both men and women practice solo polyamory, studies suggest that men are more likely to explore this lifestyle.

While solo polyamory is common among singles, some married individuals also practice polyamory, meaning they have multiple relationships outside their marriage. However, in solo polyamory, individuals do not see themselves as part of a couple or a committed relationship. To outsiders, they may appear single because they do not follow traditional relationship expectations.

Challenges of solo polyamory

While solo polyamory offers freedom, experts warn of its downsides. Psychiatrist Muskan Yadav explains that people who follow this lifestyle may experience:

Loneliness and emotional detachment due to a lack of deep connections.

Higher risk of anxiety or depression from not having a stable emotional bond.

Health risks such as sexually transmitted infections due to multiple partners.

Is solo polyamory the future of relationships?

Solo polyamory is changing how people view love and commitment. Some believe it is an empowering choice that gives individuals control over their relationships. Others worry about the long-term emotional and psychological effects. Whether this trend will last or fade away remains uncertain, but one thing is clear—traditional ideas of love and commitment are being challenged like never before.

